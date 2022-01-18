Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Linus Hogberg

Weekly Recap

Friday, January 14

Phantoms 4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3

The Phantoms pulled off an unlikely win in Wilkes-Barre despite being outshot 42-16 thanks to Garrett Metcalf turning in a Phantoms' season-high 39-save performance. Linus Sandin's second goal of the night broke a 1-1 tie in the third period and Cal O'Reilly pushed the lead to 3-1 a couple minutes later. O'Reilly and Adam Clendening both finished with one goal and two assists apiece. The win extended Lehigh Valley's record-long point streak to nine games (7-0-2)

Saturday, January 15

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5 - Phantoms 2

The Phantoms lost in regulation for the first time since December 10. The Penguins struck for three goals in a span of just 1:37 in the second period to take a 4-0 lead. The third period was the best for the Phantoms as Connor Bunnaman and Wade Allison brought the team back into the game at 4-2 but the Penguins hung on for the win. Wade Allison's goal was his first of the season.

Sunday, January 16

Toronto Marlies 4 - Phantoms 3 (OT)

Joey Anderson's overtime goal for a hat trick came on the power play capping a late comeback for the visitors. Newcomer Alex Kile gave the Phantoms the lead late in the third but Brett Seney tied the game at 3-3 with just 2:01 left. Brennan Saulnier scoredd a bank-goal from behind the cage and also engaged in a spirited fight with Marlies captain Richard Clune. Wade Allison scored for a second consecutive game.

Upcoming

Wednesday, January 19 (7:05) - Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The Phantoms open a stretch of five straight road games with a midweek clash at the Penguins who had won two straight following an eight-game winless streak. The Phantoms are 2-2-1 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year. The Penguins just bolstered their roster with the arrival of Anthony Angello, Kasper Bjorkqvist and Filip Hallander. The three forwards all arrived from Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Saturday, January 22 (4:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

The Phantoms begin a two-game weekend series in Charlotte against the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken. Lehigh Valley is 1-3 against the Checkers this year. The high-flying Checkers are 6th in the AHL in offense at 3.44 goals per game and also rate 6th on the power at 22.1% which includes 24.1% on their home ice.

Sunday, January 23 (1:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

The Phantoms and Checkers have a quick turnaround for the weekend finale. Goalie Joe Daccord is a Seattle prospect who is 8-5-1, 2.28, .925 to rate 4th in the AHL in GAA and save percentage. Rookies Logan Hutso (7-15-22) and Cole Schwindt (9-11-20) both rate in the Top 15 in rookie scoring.

RECORD STREAK

Lehigh Valley's nine-game point streak is a new team record since the Phantoms arrived in Allentown in 2014. It is the longest point streak for the Phantoms franchise in 17 years since the Philadelphia Phantoms had a 17-game win streak in Oct-Nov 2004.

Phantoms Longest Point Streaks

17 - Oct 22 2004 through Nov 27 2004 (17-0-0) PHI

15 - Nov 2 2001 through Dec 7 2001 (8-0-6-1) PHI

9 - Feb 25 2000 through Mar 11 2000 (8-0-1) PHI

9 - Dec 6 1997 through Dec 27 1997 (9-0-0) PHI

9 - Oct 25 1996 through Nov 15 1996 (8-0-1) PHI

9 - Dec 10 2021 through Jan 5 2022 (6-0-2) LV

OLYMPICS HONOR

Goalie Pat Nagle will represent the Red, White and Blue at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. The 34-year-old veteran goalie, who has spent most of his career as one of the all-time greats in the ECHL, will depart at the end of January for the games in February. Nagle has gone 5-0-3, 2.74, .897 with the Phantoms this season.

Recent Transactions

Jan 13 2022 - Add Felix Sandstrom (G) - Returned from PHI

Jan 13 2022 - Add Connor Bunnaman (F) - Returned from PHI

Jan 14 2022 - Add Egor Zamula (F) - Returned from PHI

Jan 15 2022 - Add Max Willman (F) - Returned from PHI

Jan 16 2022 - Delete Connor Bunnaman (F) - Recalled by PHI

Jan 17 2022 - Delete Max Willman (F) - Recalled by PHI

Jan 18 2022 - Add Jackson Cates (F) - Returned from PHI

Team Scoring Leaders

Adam Clendening 5-14-19

Cal O'Reilly 5-14-19

Garrett Wilson 8-8-16

x - Gerry Mayhew 9-7-16

x - Morgan Frost 3-12-15

Egor Zamula 3-11-14

Hayden Hodgson 6-7-13

Goaltending Leaders

Garrett Metcalf 2-0-1, 2.64, .916

Pat Nagle 5-0-3, 2.74, .906

Felix Sandstrom 3-8-3, 3.16, .895

Upcoming Schedule

Wed, Jan 19 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT) (7:05)

Sat, Jan 22 at Charlotte Checkers (FLA/SEA) (4:00)

Sun, Jan 23 at Charlotte Checkers (FLA/SEA) (1:00)

Fri, Jan 28 at Springfield Thunderbirds (STL) (7:05)

Sat, Jan 29 at Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR) (7:00)

Sun, Jan 30 vs. Hershey Bears (WSH) (5:05) (PPL Center)

Upcoming Home Games:

Sunday, January 30 vs. Hershey Bears (5:05) - meLVin Kids' Activity Book Day (First 1,000 fans 14 and under)

Friday, February 4 vs. Providence Bruins (7:05) - Season Ticket Appreciation Night

Tuesday, February 8 vs. Belleville Senators (7:05) - (Makeup Date from Dec. 15 postponement)

Friday, February 11 vs. Hershey Bears (7:05) - GO FOR GOLD Weekend

Saturday, Feburary 12 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - GO FOR GOLD Weekend, Saturday Night Hockey Live

Sunday, February 13 vs. Hershey Bears (2:05) - GO FOR GOLD WEEKEND

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

