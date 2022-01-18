Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank
January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Weekly Recap
Friday, January 14
Phantoms 4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3
The Phantoms pulled off an unlikely win in Wilkes-Barre despite being outshot 42-16 thanks to Garrett Metcalf turning in a Phantoms' season-high 39-save performance. Linus Sandin's second goal of the night broke a 1-1 tie in the third period and Cal O'Reilly pushed the lead to 3-1 a couple minutes later. O'Reilly and Adam Clendening both finished with one goal and two assists apiece. The win extended Lehigh Valley's record-long point streak to nine games (7-0-2)
Saturday, January 15
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5 - Phantoms 2
The Phantoms lost in regulation for the first time since December 10. The Penguins struck for three goals in a span of just 1:37 in the second period to take a 4-0 lead. The third period was the best for the Phantoms as Connor Bunnaman and Wade Allison brought the team back into the game at 4-2 but the Penguins hung on for the win. Wade Allison's goal was his first of the season.
Sunday, January 16
Toronto Marlies 4 - Phantoms 3 (OT)
Joey Anderson's overtime goal for a hat trick came on the power play capping a late comeback for the visitors. Newcomer Alex Kile gave the Phantoms the lead late in the third but Brett Seney tied the game at 3-3 with just 2:01 left. Brennan Saulnier scoredd a bank-goal from behind the cage and also engaged in a spirited fight with Marlies captain Richard Clune. Wade Allison scored for a second consecutive game.
Upcoming
Wednesday, January 19 (7:05) - Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The Phantoms open a stretch of five straight road games with a midweek clash at the Penguins who had won two straight following an eight-game winless streak. The Phantoms are 2-2-1 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year. The Penguins just bolstered their roster with the arrival of Anthony Angello, Kasper Bjorkqvist and Filip Hallander. The three forwards all arrived from Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Saturday, January 22 (4:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers
The Phantoms begin a two-game weekend series in Charlotte against the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken. Lehigh Valley is 1-3 against the Checkers this year. The high-flying Checkers are 6th in the AHL in offense at 3.44 goals per game and also rate 6th on the power at 22.1% which includes 24.1% on their home ice.
Sunday, January 23 (1:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers
The Phantoms and Checkers have a quick turnaround for the weekend finale. Goalie Joe Daccord is a Seattle prospect who is 8-5-1, 2.28, .925 to rate 4th in the AHL in GAA and save percentage. Rookies Logan Hutso (7-15-22) and Cole Schwindt (9-11-20) both rate in the Top 15 in rookie scoring.
RECORD STREAK
Lehigh Valley's nine-game point streak is a new team record since the Phantoms arrived in Allentown in 2014. It is the longest point streak for the Phantoms franchise in 17 years since the Philadelphia Phantoms had a 17-game win streak in Oct-Nov 2004.
Phantoms Longest Point Streaks
17 - Oct 22 2004 through Nov 27 2004 (17-0-0) PHI
15 - Nov 2 2001 through Dec 7 2001 (8-0-6-1) PHI
9 - Feb 25 2000 through Mar 11 2000 (8-0-1) PHI
9 - Dec 6 1997 through Dec 27 1997 (9-0-0) PHI
9 - Oct 25 1996 through Nov 15 1996 (8-0-1) PHI
9 - Dec 10 2021 through Jan 5 2022 (6-0-2) LV
OLYMPICS HONOR
Goalie Pat Nagle will represent the Red, White and Blue at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. The 34-year-old veteran goalie, who has spent most of his career as one of the all-time greats in the ECHL, will depart at the end of January for the games in February. Nagle has gone 5-0-3, 2.74, .897 with the Phantoms this season.
Recent Transactions
Jan 13 2022 - Add Felix Sandstrom (G) - Returned from PHI
Jan 13 2022 - Add Connor Bunnaman (F) - Returned from PHI
Jan 14 2022 - Add Egor Zamula (F) - Returned from PHI
Jan 15 2022 - Add Max Willman (F) - Returned from PHI
Jan 16 2022 - Delete Connor Bunnaman (F) - Recalled by PHI
Jan 17 2022 - Delete Max Willman (F) - Recalled by PHI
Jan 18 2022 - Add Jackson Cates (F) - Returned from PHI
Team Scoring Leaders
Adam Clendening 5-14-19
Cal O'Reilly 5-14-19
Garrett Wilson 8-8-16
x - Gerry Mayhew 9-7-16
x - Morgan Frost 3-12-15
Egor Zamula 3-11-14
Hayden Hodgson 6-7-13
Goaltending Leaders
Garrett Metcalf 2-0-1, 2.64, .916
Pat Nagle 5-0-3, 2.74, .906
Felix Sandstrom 3-8-3, 3.16, .895
Upcoming Schedule
Wed, Jan 19 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PIT) (7:05)
Sat, Jan 22 at Charlotte Checkers (FLA/SEA) (4:00)
Sun, Jan 23 at Charlotte Checkers (FLA/SEA) (1:00)
Fri, Jan 28 at Springfield Thunderbirds (STL) (7:05)
Sat, Jan 29 at Hartford Wolf Pack (NYR) (7:00)
Sun, Jan 30 vs. Hershey Bears (WSH) (5:05) (PPL Center)
Upcoming Home Games:
Sunday, January 30 vs. Hershey Bears (5:05) - meLVin Kids' Activity Book Day (First 1,000 fans 14 and under)
Friday, February 4 vs. Providence Bruins (7:05) - Season Ticket Appreciation Night
Tuesday, February 8 vs. Belleville Senators (7:05) - (Makeup Date from Dec. 15 postponement)
Friday, February 11 vs. Hershey Bears (7:05) - GO FOR GOLD Weekend
Saturday, Feburary 12 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - GO FOR GOLD Weekend, Saturday Night Hockey Live
Sunday, February 13 vs. Hershey Bears (2:05) - GO FOR GOLD WEEKEND
Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!
Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Wade Allison
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Linus Hogberg
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2022
- Angle Shines as a Bright Spot in Monsters 5-3 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Lohin, Bowlby score as Checkers fall to Thunderbirds - Charlotte Checkers
- Gutsy, Determined 3rd Period Pushes T-Birds to Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Insider: as Easy as 1-2-3 - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome Stars for $2 Bud Light Friday and 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Pittsburgh Returns Three to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Condors Wrap Homestand Wednesday and Saturday with Youth Jersey Giveaway - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Eagles Recall Goaltender Jake Kupsky - Colorado Eagles
- Kraken Recall Joey Daccord, Assign Max McCormick to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Cates Returns, Willman Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Assign Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Reschedules Upcoming Belleville Sens Games vs Laval - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Visit Checkers for Two-Game Set - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads to Give Away Two Pairs of Packer Tickets on Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- The Dollar Loan Center and City of Henderson to Host Job Fairs January 26 and February 12 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Groulx to Gulls as Manson, Two Coaches Join COVID List - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Charles Hudon from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Recall Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 28, No. 14 - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Czuczman, Jones and Rau to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Keane Returns to Chicago; Leivo Goes to Carolina - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Attempt to Stay Hot in January - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hardman, Slavin, Galvas and Morris Return to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Weekly #15: It's Teddy Bear Toss Time - Hershey Bears
- Join the IceHogs for the 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, January 22 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Showdowns in SoCal - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.