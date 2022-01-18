Lohin, Bowlby score as Checkers fall to Thunderbirds
January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - A tightly contested battle slipped away from the Checkers in the end on Tuesday, as they fell to the Thunderbirds 4-2.
The Checkers flipped the script for their previous few games and opened the scoring tonight, with Ryan Lohin knocking home a loose puck on the doorstep. That lead would hold until late in the middle frame when the Thunderbirds finally broke through, but the home side quickly reclaimed it with a Henry Bowlby strike early on in the third.
That advantage would be short-lived, however, as Springfield deadlocked things once again just a minute later. Both sides would trade chances down the stretch from there, but a man advantage midway through set up the Thunderbirds to jump back ahead for the first time all night.
The Checkers' earned a power play of their own in the waning minutes of regulation but couldn't quite find the equalizer, and an empty netter cemented their 4-2 defeat.
Quotes
Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game "I liked a lot of stuff about our game. I liked it a lot better than I liked the last game on Sunday. Kind of the turning point was when we were up 1-0, had them hemmed in for quite a long time, and then gave up that 2-on-1. They gained a little momentum after that. We scored a big goal in the (third) but then we gave it right back on a breakdown. A lot to learn, but I'm proud of the guys that came up and it was their first time playing for us. They stepped in and did a good job for us."
Kinnear on the back-and-forth nature of the game "At the end of the second period especially, we turned over pucks, they got momentum a little bit and we kind of stopped skating and watched a little bit. They started to take it to us. I thought we gained it back a little bit in the third but we couldn't finish."
Kinnear on Ryan Lohin's goal "Ryan is a goal scorer. He's scored at the ECHL level and he's starting to feel more comfortable here. That's where we like - to score those playoff type of goals. We had looks in front and I thought their goalie came up with some key saves. Again, at 2-1, we've got to make sure we finish."
Notes
After hosting just 449 fans during Sunday's snowstorm, the Checkers welcomed a sellout crowd of 8,309 for their annual 1950s Night promotion ... The Checkers have lost two straight in regulation for the first time since Nov. 27-28 ... Kole Lind, Connor Carrick and Cale Fleury all had one assist to extend their point streaks to three games ... Forward Craig Martin made his AHL debut for Charlotte ... Forward Spencer Asuchak made his Checkers debut ... Forwards Grigori Denisenko and Luke Henman, defensemen Max Gildon, John Ludvig and Gustav Olofsson and goaltender Christopher Gibson missed the game due to injury ... Defenseman Bobby Russell was a healthy extra.
Up Next
The Checkers and Thunderbirds square off once again Thursday night.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2022
- Angle Shines as a Bright Spot in Monsters 5-3 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Lohin, Bowlby score as Checkers fall to Thunderbirds - Charlotte Checkers
- Gutsy, Determined 3rd Period Pushes T-Birds to Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Insider: as Easy as 1-2-3 - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Welcome Stars for $2 Bud Light Friday and 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Pittsburgh Returns Three to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Condors Wrap Homestand Wednesday and Saturday with Youth Jersey Giveaway - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Eagles Recall Goaltender Jake Kupsky - Colorado Eagles
- Kraken Recall Joey Daccord, Assign Max McCormick to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Cates Returns, Willman Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Assign Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Reschedules Upcoming Belleville Sens Games vs Laval - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Visit Checkers for Two-Game Set - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads to Give Away Two Pairs of Packer Tickets on Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- The Dollar Loan Center and City of Henderson to Host Job Fairs January 26 and February 12 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Groulx to Gulls as Manson, Two Coaches Join COVID List - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Charles Hudon from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Recall Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 28, No. 14 - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Czuczman, Jones and Rau to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Keane Returns to Chicago; Leivo Goes to Carolina - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Attempt to Stay Hot in January - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hardman, Slavin, Galvas and Morris Return to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Weekly #15: It's Teddy Bear Toss Time - Hershey Bears
- Join the IceHogs for the 11th Annual Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, January 22 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Showdowns in SoCal - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Lohin, Bowlby score as Checkers fall to Thunderbirds
- Kraken Recall Joey Daccord, Assign Max McCormick to Charlotte
- Panthers Recall Owen Tippett and Aleksi Heponiemi
- Weekly Report: Noel's Big Night, Daccord's Hot Streak and More
- Checkers Drop Back-And-Forth Contest 6-5