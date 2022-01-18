Pittsburgh Returns Three to WBS

January 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forwards Anthony Angello, Kasper Bjorkqvistand Filip Hallander to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

ANTHONY ANGELLO

Angello, 25, appeared in one game for the Penguins on January 11 in Anaheim.

Angello has spent the beginning of the 2021-22 season with the WBS Penguins, playing in seven games and recording one shorthanded, game-winning goal and an assist. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward split the 2020-21 season between Pittsburgh, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Pittsburgh's taxi squad, suiting up for 19 games with Pittsburgh and registering four points (2G-2A) and a plus-4. He also appeared in 12 games for WBS, notching six goals, four assists and 10 points.

In 28 career NHL games, Angello has recorded three goals, two assists and five points.

KASPER BJORKQVIST

Bjorkqvist, 24, played in six games with Pittsburgh, scoring his first career NHL goal in his NHL debut on January 2 against San Jose.

Bjorkqvist has appeared in a career-high 17 games for WBS this season, notching two goals, an assist, three points and one game-winning goal. The native of Espoo, Finland has spent parts of three seasons with WBS, dressing in 28 games and accumulating five points (4G-1A). Last season, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound Bjorkqvist spent the majority of the season with KooKoo of Liiga, Finland's top professional league, where he finished fifth on the team with 26 points (11G-15A) in 44 games.

FILIP HALLANDER

Hallander, 21, has appeared in 24 games with WBS this season, scoring three goals, five assists and eight points.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound native of Sundsvall, Sweden spent the 2020-21 season with Lulea HF of the Swedish Hockey League, recording 13 goals, 11 assists and 24 points in 51 games. Hallander's 13 goals were tied for third-most on the team. He has played parts of the last five seasons in the SHL and Allsvenskan in Sweden, split between Lulea HF and Timra IK.

Hallander was originally drafted by the Penguins in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft before being traded to Toronto on August 25, 2020 as part of the deal that saw Pittsburgh acquire Kasperi Kapanen. He was re-acquired by Pittsburgh on July 17, 2021.

UPCOMING ACTION

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will remain on home ice for its next game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.