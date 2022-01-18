Rangers Assign Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Tuesday that the club has assigned forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger to the Hartford Wolf Pack from the taxi squad. In addition, the Wolf Pack have released forward Liam Pecararo from his professional tryout.

Brodzinski, signed by the Rangers on October 9th, 2020, leads the Wolf Pack with 24 points (10 g, 14 a) on the season. His ten goals are also the leading mark among Wolf Pack skaters. Over the course of two seasons with the organization, Brodzinski has appeared in 37 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 41 points (16 g, 25 a).

The native of Ham Lake, Minnesota, has skated in three games this season with the Rangers. He made his season debut with the club on January 8th in Anaheim against the Anaheim Ducks. Over two seasons, Brodzinski has skated in eight games with the Rangers and scored one goal.

Gettinger, selected in the fifth round (141st overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 16 points (8 g, 8 a) in 21 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has appeared in five games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 season, with his season debut coming back on January 2nd against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In all, Gettinger has appeared in 13 career NHL games with the Rangers.

Pecararo, signed to a professional tryout by the Wolf Pack on January 6th, 2022, skated in five games with the club. He has been returned to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday night when they play host to the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

