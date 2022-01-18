Wolves Insider: as Easy as 1-2-3

HEALTHCARE HEROES JERSEYS FOR LOCAL CHARITIES

With their 24-6-2-1 record, the Chicago Wolves are off to the best start in their 28-season history. Now comes a great opportunity to own a commemorative jersey worn by the best players in the American Hockey League's Western Conference - and benefit some great causes at the same time.

The Wolves will wear special Healthcare Heroes jerseys, presented by Turtle Wax, during their home games on Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29. All of the jerseys will be available via auction and raffle with proceeds helping Chicago Wolves Charities (driven by Kia) and three local healthcare-related charities: NAMI Illinois, the Illinois Association of School Nurses, and the Chicago chapter of the National Black Nurses Association. There are three ways to acquire one of these game-worn, autographed jerseys:

1) BLIND AUCTIONS for six jerseys - those belonging to forwards Jack Drury and Ryan Suzuki, defensemen Josh Jacobs and Max Lajoie and mascot Skates as well as a jersey autographed by the whole team - open Wednesday right here. Fans also can place bids (minimum $250) at the Jan. 28-29 games. Bidding closes at noon on Monday, Jan. 31.

2) One of captain Andrew Poturalski's jerseys will be available exclusively through the GOLDEN TICKET RAFFLE that opens Thursday. Only 50 tickets will be sold at $50 apiece, so you have a 1-in-50 shot to win the jersey for the AHL's leading scorer in all categories. Get your ticket at ChicagoWolvesStore.com/Charity.

3) SILENT AUCTIONS for all jerseys (players, coaches and Wolves icons such as Wendell Young, Wayne Messmer and Bill Gardner) will be held at the Jan. 28-29 games near the Chicago Wolves Charities table behind Section 105. Bidding concludes at the end of the second intermission on Saturday, Jan. 29.

ALMOST TIME FOR THE CHICAGO MID-WINTER CLASSIC!

Get ready for the Chicago Mid-Winter Classic, presented by Planet Fitness. On Saturday, Jan. 29, the Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs for the next chapter in one of the closest rivalries in professional sports. Since they started playing in October 2007, the Wolves have won 82 regular-season games and the IceHogs have won 81.

The first 5,000 fans to enter Allstate Arena receive a Wolves Rally Towel, courtesy of Planet Fitness. Pick your seats at Ticketmaster.com.

CRAFT BEER NIGHTS

The next two Chicago Wolves' home games are Craft Beer Nights, but there won't be another one until March 2. That's why you need to get to Allstate on Wednesday, Jan. 26, or Friday, Jan. 28, to enjoy the Craft Beer Package that features one game ticket, three craft beers and one exclusive Craft Beer Night T-shirt for one low price! To get your Craft Beer Package today, either click here or email a Wolves ticket representative directly at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

WHEN ARE THE NEXT GIVEAWAYS?

Who's ready to grab a great giveaway at a Wolves game? Circle your calendars for March 5 and April 9. On Saturday, March 5, it's Wolves Snow Globe Giveaway Night courtesy of Jewel. Don't forget to bring your blades for the free postgame skate, presented by Chicagoland Jiffy Lube. On Saturday, April 9, get to Allstate Arena early for the Wolves Goalie Mask Bank Giveaway, courtesy of My50 Chicago.

TOP LINE

ANDREW POTURALSKI

The top three spots on the AHL's scoring list are occupied by the Wolves - starting with their captain. Poturalski stacked up 3 goals and 4 assists in four games to move to the top of the AHL charts for goals (18), assists (29) and points (47). He's on pace to score 114 points this season, which would be the AHL's highest total since Chicago's Jason Krog scored 112 points in 2007-08 on his way to the MVP.

STEFAN NOESEN

If you think Poturalski is on a run, get a look at Noesen. He rolled up 5 goals and 3 assists in four games last week, which means he owns 12 goals and 8 assists in his last 10 games. Noesen shares the AHL lead in goals (18) with Poturalski and Rochester's Michael Mersch and owns sole possession of second place in points with 37. He also leads the AHL with 6 game-winning goals.

C.J. SMITH

Moving up to No. 3 on the AHL point charts is forward C.J. Smith, who produced 2 goals and 3 assists in four games last week. The Des Moines native posted one goal and one assist in front of his family Friday night in Iowa, then rolled up one goal and two assists as part of the Wolves' 5-3 victory Monday at Rockford. He owns 12 goals and 24 assists in 31 games this year.

REWIND (2-1-1-0)

MONDAY, JAN. 17: CHICAGO 5, (AT) ROCKFORD 3

The Wolves scored four goals in a six-minute, 27-second stretch of the second period to transform a 2-1 deficit into a permanent lead during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day matinee.

Forward Stefan Noesen produced two goals and one assist while captain Andrew Poturalski and C.J. Smith notched one goal and two assists. Forward David Gust also scored for the Wolves.

Goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 15 shots as the Wolves outshot the IceHogs 45-18.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15: (AT) IOWA 3, CHICAGO 2 (OT)

After being stonewalled for the first 54 minutes by Iowa goaltender Hunter Jones, the Wolves broke through with two goals in 86 seconds to ensure a point at Wells Fargo Arena.

Forwards Stefan Noesen and David Gust scored during the third-period rally. For Noesen, it marked his 10th goal in his last eight games.

Goaltender Alex Lyon notched 26 saves.

FRIDAY, JAN. 14: (AT) IOWA 4, CHICAGO 3

The Wolves fought back from a two-goal deficit to forge a tie in the third period, but Iowa's Nick Swaney posted a shorthanded goal with 5:49 remaining to pick up the win at Wells Fargo Arena.

Captain Andrew Poturalski, Des Moines native C.J. Smith and defenseman Max Lajoie scored goals while Stefan Noesen earned two primary assists.

Goaltender Alex Lyon posted 25 saves as his six-game winning streak came to a close.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12: (AT) CHICAGO 4, GRAND RAPIDS 0

For the fourth time in his last six games, forward Stefan Noesen scored two goals as the Wolves broke to an early 2-0 lead and cruised to their 15th win in the last 16 games.

Captain Andrew Poturalski added one goal and one assist, forward Jack Drury scored a goal and defenseman Joey Keane handed out two assists.

Goaltender Daniel Mannella rejected all 23 shots he faced to earn his first professional shutout.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Saturday, Jan. 22 at Manitoba 2 p.m. Canada Life Centre AHLTV

Sunday, Jan. 23 at Manitoba 2 p.m. Canada Life Centre AHLTV

Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Iowa 7 p.m. Allstate Arena AHLTV

Friday, Jan. 28 at Rockford 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Saturday, Jan. 29 at Manitoba 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

All games are streamed on AHLTV.

