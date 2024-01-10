Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte
January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced today that they have assigned Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte.
The rookie forward was recalled last week but did not appear in any games for the Panthers during this stint.
With the Checkers, Samoskevich has 22 points (9g, 13a) in 27 games and has been especially lethal as of late - with 16 points in his last 15 contests.
The Checkers are back from their long road trip and preparing to host the Rochester Americans on Friday and Saturday - the latter of which is the Queen City Outdoor Classic.
