Defenseman Jake Christiansen, Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky, Goaltender Jet Greaves Named to North Division Roster for 2024 All-Star Classic

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday defenseman Jake Christiansen, forward Trey Fix-Wolansky, and goaltender Jet Greaves were named to the North Division roster for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, CA from February 4-5.

The three Cleveland selections, who will be joined by Monsters Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber (previously announced as the North Division's head coach for the event), are tied for the most players slated to compete at this season's All-Star Classic from any one AHL club. Vogelhuber, Fix-Wolansky, and Greaves will be appearing in their first AHL All-Star Classics while Christiansen served as an AHL All-Star in 2023.

In 29 appearances for Cleveland this year, Christiansen supplied 6-18-24 with 22 penalty minutes and a +6 rating and added 0-1-1 with a +1 rating in three appearances for the Blue Jackets. Christiansen currently ranks among the AHL's defensive leaders in points (24, 7th) and assists (18, T6th).

Fix-Wolansky leads all Cleveland scorers with 12-20-32 in 29 games played this year, posting 22 penalty minutes and a +10 rating and adding an even rating in one appearance for Columbus. Fix-Wolansky's 32 points rank tied for fifth-most in the AHL this season and he ranks as Cleveland's all-time franchise record-holder for goals (72), assists (99), points (171), power-play goals (24), and game-winning goals (11, T1st).

Greaves currently leads all AHL goaltenders with 17 wins and ranks among the league-leaders in minutes played (1208:04, 3rd) and saves (568, 3rd) this season. In 21 appearances for the Monsters, Greaves went 17-4-0 with one shutout, a 2.68 goals-against average (GAA), and .913 save percentage (S%). Greaves added a 1-1-0 record in two appearances for Columbus this season with a 2.52 GAA and .934 S%. Greaves currently ranks among the Monsters' all-time franchise leaders in games played (93, 4th), wins (48, 4th), saves (2,390, 4th), and minutes played (5,213, 5th).

A 6'0", 190 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 24, registered 1-5-6 with four penalty minutes in 35 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24 and notched 33-85-118 with 122 penalty minutes in 178 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-24. Christiansen participated in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic and was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team. Prior to his professional career, Christiansen logged 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

A 5'7", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 24, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 16 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Fix-Wolansky supplied 2-1-3 and contributed 72-99-171 with 155 penalty minutes in 195 career appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-24. Named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2022-23, Fix-Wolansky set the Monsters' single-season franchise scoring record with 71 points that season. Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

A 6'0", 191 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 22, went 1-2-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .936 S% in three career appearances for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 93 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Greaves went 48-32-7 with four shutouts, a 2.91 GAA, and a .904 S%. In 15 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22, Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .907 S%. Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and a .899 S% in 60 OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

