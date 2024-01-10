Sogaard Earns Second Shutout As Sens Pick Up Seventh Straight Victory

January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators' Egor Sokolov on game night

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Manitoba Moose) Belleville Senators' Egor Sokolov on game night(Belleville Senators, Credit: Manitoba Moose)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are one win away from tying a franchise record, as they've picked up their seventh consecutive victory, with a 4-0 shutout over the Manitoba Moose at CAA Arena on Wednesday night. It was Belleville's third straight victory over Manitoba, after taking both games from the Moose in Winnipeg over the weekend.

It took until late in the second period for Belleville to start the scoring when Josh Currie jumped on a loose puck that had bounced off a defender and caught Manitoba goaltender Colin Delia out of position. Manitoba came out with a big push in the first two minutes of the second period, but took a penalty and Egor Sokolov made it 2-0 with a power play marker at 2:49 of the final frame. Cole Reinhardt would count less than a minute later, finishing off a beautiful pass from Boko Imama, to make it 3-0 and Sokolov would add an empty netter to round out the scoring.

Mads Sogaard was outstanding for the Senators, picking up his second shutout of the season and the second of his AHL career.

Fast Facts:

Belleville has won seven straight games, outscoring opponents 24-10 over that span.

#4 Jacob Larsson had an assist and has points in back-to-back games.

#10 Zack Ostapchuk had an assist and has points in back-to-back games.

#12 Boko Imama picked up an assist.

#13 Egor Sokolov had a pair of goals and has scored four times in his last five games, with 10 goals on the season.

#15 Matthew Highmore had an assist.

#16 Tyler Boucher had an assist.

#18 Josh Currie scored his fifth goal of the season.

#23 Cole Reinhardt scored his fourth goal of the season and had five shots on net.

#40 Mads Sogaard made 27 saves to earn his second shutout of the season and second of his AHL career.

The Senators were 1/2 power play and 1/1 on the penalty kill.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on tonight's game:

"I thought we played real well sometimes and I thought we got loose sometimes. So, the fact that we were able to recover from the spans that we weren't very good was a good thing, but I'd like to be a little more consistent with the puck management."

Belleville Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard on his second shutout:

"I'm just playing within myself, not trying to do anything extra and just using my frame as much as possible. The help I had from the guys in front of me made it a whole lot easier and it was a good feeling to get it done. But it's because of those guys in there, the way they played and the amount of shots they blocked. It was a real treat to be back there."

Next Up:

Friday January 12, 2024 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday January 14, 2024 vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 2:00 p.m. ET (Sunday Fun Day)

Wednesday January 17, 2024 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p..m. ET

Friday January 19, 2024 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday January 20, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. ET (Bell Let's Talk Night)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.