Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Patrick Kudla to PTO

January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Patrick Kudla to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Kudla, 27, has played in 33 games with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL this season tallying 31 points (5g, 26a) and a plus-18 rating. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 187-pound blueliner skated in three games with the Tucson Roadrunners and one with the Colorado Eagles. He also appeared in 59 contests with Idaho recording eight goals, 42 assists and a plus-33 rating.

The Guelph, Ontario native was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the sixth round, 158th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

