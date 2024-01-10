Angus Crookshank and Max Guenette to Represent Belleville at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU

January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that both Angus Crookshank and Max Guenette have been selected by the American Hockey League to represent Belleville at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU.

The event will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, and Monday, February 5, 2024, and will be hosted by the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena, in San Jose, California. This is the first All-Star selection for both Guenette and Crookshank and the third time the Senators will be represented by two players.

Crookshank, 24, is playing in his second full professional season, after missing the 2021-22 campaign with an injury, and has registered 84 points (41 goals, 43 assists) in 114 career AHL games, all with Belleville. He's currently tied for Belleville's team lead in scoring, with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and made his National Hockey League debut with Ottawa on December 17, 2023, against the Vegas Golden Knights. Crookshank, who played three seasons at the University of New Hampshire before turning pro, scored his first NHL goal on December 19, 2023, against the Arizona Coyotes.

Guenette, 22, is playing in his third full pro season, is tied for the Belleville Sens team lead in scoring and leads all Belleville defencemen in points with 21 (four goals, 17 assists). He also ranks 15th among AHL defenders in point production. Guenette has played 151 games in his AHL career, all with Belleville, picking up 85 points (15 goals, 65 assists). Guenette made his NHL debut on April 13, 2023, against the Buffalo Sabres, and played four seasons with the Val-d'Or Foreurs of QMJHL before turning pro, being named an alternate captain for his final two seasons there.

Crookshank and Guenette become the seventh and eighth Belleville Sens players to represent the club at the AHL All-Star Classic, including the likes of Drake Batherson (2019), Christian Wolanin (2019), Rudolfs Balcers (2020), and Egor Sokolov (2023).

Festivities begin with the 2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 5. Tickets for the AHL All-Star Skills Competition can be purchased, while tickets for the AHL All-Star Challenge are available.

