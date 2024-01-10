Griffins Suffer First Setback of 2024 with 3-2 Loss to Milwaukee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A late third-period goal for the Milwaukee Admirals snapped the Grand Rapids Griffins' five-game winning streak in a 3-2 loss at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday.

In the loss, Eemil Viro lit the lamp for the first time this season. The Griffins' last five-game winning streak was more than five years ago, which was part of a six-game run from Nov. 24 - Dec. 5, 2018. Jonatan Berggren (1-5--6) and Zach Aston-Reese (1-4--5) extended their point streaks to four games while Simon Edvinsson collected an assist tonight, which marked four points in his last four games. In his last nine games, Carter Mazur has racked up eight points, seven of which have been goals.

The Griffins struck first early, as Viro rattled a shot past Yaroslav Askarov and off the crossbar and into the net from the top of the left circle at 2:49. Viro's goal marked the first goal that the Admirals have given up in 2024. With over 12 minutes since its last tally, Grand Rapids extended its lead when Mazur knocked a bouncing puck into the back of the net while on the power play with 5:08 remaining in the first frame.

While on the penalty kill roughly eight minutes into the second period, Joakim Kemell snapped a wrister past Michael Hutchinson from the left circle to cut the Griffins' lead in half at 7:31. Following the first period, where the Griffins registered 12 shots, the team managed only one attempt on net through 15 minutes of play in the second frame.

While the Admirals were shorthanded in the final frame, Hutchinson made a sprawling save by lifting his right pad, which denied Spencer Stastney and kept the Griffins at a one-goal advantage with 16:16 remaining. Just under nine minutes into the third period, Milwaukee tied the game at 2-2, as Fedor Svechkov slipped the puck into the back of the net at 8:59. While 4-on-4, Egor Afanasyev fired a bullet from the low slot for an Admirals lead with 1:46 remaining in the game. Following Afanasyev's tally, the Griffins were not able to find an equalizer with an extra attacker and fell 3-2.

Notes

- Joel L'Esperance's goal streak and point streak ended at five games.

- Both Berggren and Edvinsson, who were named as representatives of Grand Rapids in the AHL All-Star Classic, registered points in the game.

- With their power-play goal tonight, the Griffins have scored a man-advantage tally in five of their last six contests.

- The loss tonight tied Milwaukee and Grand Rapids' season series at 2-2-0-0.

Box Score

Milwaukee 0 1 2 - 3

Grand Rapids 2 0 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Viro 1 (Edvinsson, Aston-Reese), 2:49. 2, Grand Rapids, Mazur 10 (Czarnik, Berggren), 14:52 (PP). Penalties-Shine Gr (tripping), 6:46; L'Heureux Mil (tripping), 13:57; served by Gicewicz Mil (abuse of officials - bench minor), 19:32.

2nd Period-3, Milwaukee, Kemell 9 (Gross, Afanasyev), 7:31 (PP). Penalties-Mazur Gr (hooking), 6:57.

3rd Period-4, Milwaukee, Svechkov 11 (Kemell, Gross), 8:59. 5, Milwaukee, Afanasyev 15 (Jankowski, Stastney), 18:14. Penalties-Gicewicz Mil (cross-checking), 2:32; L'Heureux Mil (slashing), 17:22; Aston-Reese Gr (slashing), 17:22.

Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 5-12-13-30. Grand Rapids 12-7-7-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 1 / 2; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.

Goalies-Milwaukee, Askarov 11-6-1 (26 shots-24 saves). Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 8-8-1 (30 shots-27 saves).

A-3,574

Three Stars

1. MIL Afanasyev (game-winner, assist); 2. MIL Kemell (goal, assist); 3. GR Viro (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 14-14-3-1 (32 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 12 vs. Rockford 7 p.m.

Milwaukee: 20-10-1-0 (41 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 12 at Henderson 9 p.m. CST

