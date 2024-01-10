Clarke Selected for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

ONTARIO, CA - The American Hockey League announced the rosters for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU Wednesday, which included rookie defenseman Brandt Clarke, who has been selected to represent the Ontario Reign and the Pacific Division in the event on February 4-5 in San Jose.

Clarke, 20, is Ontario's scoring leader with 32 points on seven goals and 25 assists and appeared in the team's first 30 games before he was recalled to the NHL by the LA Kings last week.

At the time of his recall, Clarke led all blueliners in scoring and his point total was tied for third in the AHL. The native of Nepean, Ont. was also honored as the AHL's Rookie of the Month last week after posting 14 points in 12 games during December with two goals and 12 assists.

Clarke registered three consecutive multiple-point games to begin December, tallying two assists each on Dec. 2 at Coachella Valley, Dec. 6 vs. Henderson and Dec. 8 vs. Bakersfield. He notched a goal and an assist on Dec. 28 at San Diego, and recorded a goal, two assists and a plus-4 rating on Dec. 30 at Henderson - his second such performance of the season. He also had a nine-game point streak the month prior in November.

Selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Clarke made his pro debut in 2022-23, recording two assists in nine games with the LA Kings and notching a goal and an assist in five contests with Ontario. The defender also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and made the Canadian Hockey League's First All-Star Team while playing for the OHL's Barrie Colts a season ago.

