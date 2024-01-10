Wolf, Coronato Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today the playing rosters for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, to be held February 4-5 in San Jose, Calif.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 32 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.

The 2024 rosters feature 41 first-time AHL All-Stars and 13 rookies, as well as 14 former first-round NHL draft choices and 10 second-round picks. In addition, 23 of the All-Stars named have also played in the National Hockey League already this season, including Rochester's Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen (Buffalo), Hartford's Brennan Othmann (N.Y. Rangers), Grand Rapids' Simon Edvinsson and Jonatan Berggren (Detroit), Tucson's Dylan Guenther (Arizona), and reigning AHL MVP Dustin Wolf (Calgary). Utica's Graeme Clarke (New Jersey) and Ontario's Brandt Clarke (Los Angeles) have both been selected, and will become just the second pair of brothers to skate in the same AHL All-Star Classic after Peter and Chris Ferraro in 1997 and 2003.

Hershey Bears head coach Todd Nelson, Cleveland Monsters head coach Trent Vogelhuber, Texas Stars head coach Neil Graham and Calgary Wranglers head coach Trent Cull will serve as coaches for the event.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 4 (8 ET/5 PT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 5 (9 ET/6 PT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Thomas Bordeleau, John Carlson, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello, as well as current San Jose Sharks Logan Couture, Mike Hoffman, Luke Kunin, Kaapo Kahkonen, Mackenzie Blackwood and Jacob MacDonald.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

Atlantic Division All-Stars

G Joel Blomqvist, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st appearance)

D Lucas Carlsson, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

D Dylan Coghlan, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

F Ethen Frank, Hershey Bears (2nd)

F Adam Gaudette, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

D Mac Hollowell, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

F Ruslan Iskhakov, Bridgeport Islanders (2nd)

D Dylan McIlrath ("C"), Hershey Bears (1st)

F Georgii Merkulov, Providence Bruins (1st)

F Brennan Othmann, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

G Clay Stevenson, Hershey Bears (1st)

F Samu Tuomaala, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

Coach Todd Nelson, Hershey Bears (4th)

North Division All-Stars

D Jake Christiansen, Cleveland Monsters (2nd appearance)

F Graeme Clarke, Utica Comets (1st)

F Angus Crookshank, Belleville Senators (1st)

F Trey Fix-Wolansky, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

F Gage Goncalves, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

G Jet Greaves, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

D Max Guenette, Belleville Senators (1st)

G Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Marlies (1st)

F Jiri Kulich, Rochester Americans (1st)

D Logan Mailloux, Laval Rocket (1st)

F Isak Rosen, Rochester Americans (1st)

F Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (1st)

Coach Trent Vogelhuber, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

Central Division All-Stars

G Yaroslav Askarov, Milwaukee Admirals (1st appearance)

F Jonatan Berggren, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

F Matej Blumel, Texas Stars (1st)

F Mavrik Bourque, Texas Stars (1st)

D Ethan Del Mastro, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

D Simon Edvinsson, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

F Rocco Grimaldi, Chicago Wolves (2nd)

F Brad Lambert, Manitoba Moose (1st)

F Nic Petan, Iowa Wild (1st)

F Logan Stankoven, Texas Stars (1st)

D Spencer Stastney, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

G Jesper Wallstedt, Iowa Wild (2nd)

Coach Neil Graham, Texas Stars (2nd)

Pacific Division All-Stars

F Arshdeep Bains, Abbotsford Canucks (1st appearance)

D Brandt Clarke, Ontario Reign (1st)

F Matt Coronato, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

F Adam Cracknell ("C"), Henderson Silver Knights (1st)

D Ryker Evans, Coachella Valley Firebirds (2nd)

F Dylan Guenther, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

F Danil Gushchin, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

F Raphael Lavoie, Bakersfield Condors (1st)

F Riley Tufte, Colorado Eagles (1st)

G Matthew Villalta, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

G Dustin Wolf, Calgary Wranglers (2nd)

D Olen Zellweger, San Diego Gulls (1st)

Coach Trent Cull, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

