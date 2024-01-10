Barracuda Undone by Reign After Slow Start

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (11-16-5-0) fell behind 3-0 after 40 minutes on Tuesday night at Tech CU Arena and couldn't recover, losing 4-1 to the Ontario Reign (19-10-3-1).

In the loss, Danil Gushchin scored his team leading 12th goal of the year

In the first, Sam Fagemo (17) ripped in the game's first goal as he carried the puck down the left wing at 4:05.

In the second, Charles Hudon (13) drew a penalty and fired in a power-play goal to make it 2-0 at 2:25. Akil Thomas (11) then made it 3-0 as he forced a Barracuda turnover while shorthanded and worked around Eetu Makiniemi from just above the goal line.

In the third, down by three, Gushchin (12) snapped in Jack Studnicka drop pass at 12:57 but Fagemo sealed the win with an empty netter at 19:08.

Erik Portillo made 36 saves to improve to 3-0 against the Barracuda this season.

The Barracuda close out their home stand on Friday (7 p.m.) as they welcome in the Bakersfield Condors for the second Tigres Del Night of the season. For tickets and more information, head to SJBarracuda.com.

