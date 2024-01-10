Wolves Forward Rocco Grimaldi Named AHL All-Star

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday that Chicago Wolves forward Rocco Grimaldi has been selected to participate in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic to be held Feb. 4-5 at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, Calif.

The 30-year-old Grimaldi tops the Wolves in scoring (32 points) and goals (19) and is tied for fifth and second in the league in those categories, respectively.

The Anaheim, Calif., native also leads the AHL with eight power-play goals and stands second with 16 power-play points.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will include the AHL All-Stars Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, Feb. 5 and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge later that evening.

Joining Grimaldi on the Central Division squad are Grand Rapids' Jonatan Berggren and Simon Edvinsson, Iowa's Nic Petan and Jesper Wallstedt, Manitoba's Brad Lambert, Milwaukee's Yaroslav Askarov and Spencer Stastney, Rockford's Ethan Del Mastro and Texas' Matej Blumel, Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Texas to face the Stars on Saturday (7 p.m.).

