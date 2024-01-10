Graeme Clarke Named Utica Comets 2023-24 All-Star

January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that Utica Comets forward Graeme Clarke has been named to the 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU to represent the North Division in San Jose, CA.

Clarke is in his fourth season with the Devils organization after being drafted in the 3rd round (80th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has played in both Binghamton and Utica for the Devils at the AHL level. He has totaled 11 goals (team-leading) and 10 assists (T-4 on team) for a total of 21 points (2nd on team) and is widely regarded around the league for his blisteringly quick wrist shot. Graeme recently made his NHL debut with the New Jersey Devils on January 6th vs. the Vancouver Canucks, registering a +1.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen is thrilled for Clarke to get this opportunity, "We're excited for Graeme to represent us in San Jose," Dineen said. "He's done a great job over a three-year period and this is a good acknowledgement of the work that he's put in."

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic will be held at Tech CU Arena, the home of the Barracuda which opened this season as the crown jewel of a 200,000-square-foot expansion of the Sharks Ice at San Jose public skating facility.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

Clarke and the Comets return home this weekend to celebrate Save of the Day Week, with home games Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.