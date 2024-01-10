Reign Win Over Ontario

January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (19-10-3-1) got an early goal from Samuel Fagemo and led throughout in a 4-1 defeat of the San Jose Barracuda (11-16-5-0) Tuesday night at Tech CU Arena to secure their third straight victory in a five-day span over their division foe from Northern California.

Fagemo added an assist and later scored an empty-net goal in the final minute to finish with a three-point night and earn the first star. Charles Hudon also found the back of the net on the power play, while Akil Thomas scored shorthanded. Erik Portillo stopped 36 of 37 shots in goal to earn the 10th win of his rookie season.

Date: January 9, 2024

Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 1 2 1 4

SJ 0 0 1 1

Shots PP

ONT 32 1/3

SJ 37 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. Charles Hudon (ONT)

3. Danil Gushchin (SJ)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Eetu Makiniemi

Next Game: Thursday, January 11 at Calgary | 6:00 PM PST | Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.