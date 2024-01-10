Lucas Carlsson Selected to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic
January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The AHL announced today that Lucas Carlsson has been selected to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU.
The 26-year-old is currently tied for the league lead among defensemen in goals (10) and is tied for fourth in points (25). He also leads the Checkers in the latter category and is tied for the lead in the former.
"Nothing surprises me with Carlsson," said head coach Geordie Kinnear. "I'll give you an example - we come off a 12-day road trip - six games, Carly played probably 25 minutes a game. If you were to ask me who the best player out here in practice today was, who the hardest working guy was - he would be at the top of the list. I think that speaks volumes. It'd be easy for a guy like that to say 'hey, I played a lot'. But he was on it today and one of the best players on the ice. That's why he's an all star."
This marks the first AHL All-Star Classic selection for Carlsson, who earned a spot on the league's end of the year First All-Star Team last season after tying for the league lead in goals among blue liners. This is the sixth time that a Checkers defenseman has been named to the AHL All-Star Game, with the most recent instance coming in 2019-20 with Jake Bean's selection.
The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic will be held in San Jose, CA, with the Skills Competition taking place on Sunday, Feb. 4 and the All-Star Challenge happening Monday, Feb. 5.
