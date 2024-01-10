Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to South Carolina

January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned goaltender Mitch Gibson from Hershey to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Gibson, 24, has appeared in two games with the Bears this season, going 2-0-0 with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage, including a 22-save effort in Hershey's 3-2 overtime win versus Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native returns to South Carolina, where he has appeared in 14 games, going 9-3-1 with a 2.36 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and one shutout. He posted his first professional shutout on Nov. 22 at Jacksonville and was credited with a goal in the Stingrays' win over Savannah on Dec. 1.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:05 p.m. Hershey is back on GIANT Center ice to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for PSECU Knit Cap Night on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Champions knit cap, courtesy of PSECU. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.