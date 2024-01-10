Weekly Roundup

Back on track.

Ater dropping their first two games of 2024, the Wranglers have since won back-to-back games and are getting set to host the Ontario Reign this weekend.

Calgary currently sits in first place in the AHL Pacific Division and leads the Western Conference with a 21-9-3-0 record and 43 points.

PREVIOUS RESULTS:

Jan. 6, HSK vs CGY (W/SO, 1-0)

Jan. 5, HSK vs CGY (W, 5-1)

Jan. 2, CV vs CGY (L, 3-1)

ROSTER MOVES

The Wranglers recently welcomed some familiar faces back to their lineup.

Defenceman, Oliver Kylington, joined the team on Jan.4th on assignment from the Flames as he continues to work his way back to game action.

Yan Kuznetsov was recalled by the Flames on Jan.5; however, he did not see game action and was assigned back to the Wranglers on Jan.8 but was recalled once again on Jan.9 and will make his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

It was announced on Monday Jan.8 that Jakob Pelletier would join the Wranglers for a conditioning stint as he continues to rehab from a preseason shoulder injury that required surgery, causing him to miss the entire season so far.

He skated for this first time with the group on Tuesday.

The Flames also assigned Kevin Rooney to the Wranglers on Tuesday, although he has yet to participate in full practice.

CORONATO LEADING THE CHARGE

Matt Coronato looks like he's found his stride and continues to progress, and impress, in his first professional season.

Coronato has six points (4g,2a) in his last five games heading into this weekend and sits third in AHL rookie scoring and second in points-per-game (1.12) amongst rookie skaters.

In 25 games with the Wranglers this season, the 21-year-old leads the Wranglers in scoring with 28 points (12g,16a), including two game-winners and a plus-12 rating.

ONE TIMERS:

Emilio Pettersen is surging of late, currently leading the Wranglers in assists (19) and sits second in scoring with 26 points in 33 games.

Local Calgary-kid, Mark Rassell was added to the roster on a PTO and scored his first career AHL goal in his first game with the Wranglers on Jan.5th.

(G) Dustin Wolf (15-5-1-4) picked up his fourth shutout of the season (2nd most in AHL) on Jan.5th against Henderson and has allowed just one goal-against in his last two starts.

(G) Connor Murphy was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) on Jan.5

QUOTABLES:

Jakob Pelletier on his first skate of the season with the Wranglers:

"Feels good... To be back here with the boys feels pretty good, to be honest."

Kevin Rooney on being back with the Wranglers:

"Just really excited to be back in a team setting and be back with these guys and keep working every day to get myself back so I can start playing hockey games again."

Dustin Wolf on his play of late and getting his game going:

"I felt good. I think, coming back after last weekend where the result didn't come, and I wasn't happy with how I played personally, to come back and get two wins was important, for not only myself but for the group."

Emilio Pettersen on his progression this season.

"I think, obviously, I had a little bit of a slow start, but the team got going and we had a couple callups and that creates a little bit more opportunity. I feel like my game has been ramping up a bit here and (I'm) just trying to stay consistent with it."

Mark Rassell on scoring his first career goal in front of his family and friends in his hometown:

"Growing up here and playing in the (Saddledome) for my first point is very special and I'm going to appreciate this one.

I grew up watching Blasty... it was an honour to wear it."

