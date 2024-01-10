Blackhawks Assign Seney to Rockford
January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that the team has assigned forward Brett Seney to the Rockford IceHogs.
Seney, 26, appeared in four games with the Blackhawks in his most recent NHL stint. The forward is currently Rockford's second leading scorer with 21 points (8G, 13A) in 29 games, and he also leads the team with six power-play goals.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Jan. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT.
