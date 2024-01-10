Riley Tufte to Represent Colorado Eagles at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Riley Tufte has been named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, set to take place February 4th and 5th at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. Tufte currently leads the Eagles in goals (11), points (22) and plus-minus (+11), while his 11 assists rank second on the team's roster.

A first-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, this will be Tufte's first AHL All-Star appearance. Now in his fifth season of professional hockey, the 25-year-old also made his Avalanche debut this season, notching one goal and one assist in five games.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound left wing has collected 101 points (46g/55a) in 232 career AHL games, with the Eagles and Texas Stars, and has recorded three points (0g/3a) in nine career Calder Cup Playoff outings. Tufte has skated in 18 career NHL contests, tallying two goals and one assist. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2021 against Philadelphia and recorded his first NHL goal at Minnesota on March 6, 2022.

Prior to turning pro, Tufte played three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, totaling 64 points (34g/30a) and a +28 rating in 206 career NCAA contests. As a freshman in 2016-17, Tufte helped Minnesota-Duluth capture the NCHC tournament championship and reach the national championship game, where they fell to the Denver Pioneers. He was then part of the Bulldogs' championship runs in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Internationally, the Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native represented his country at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three points (0g/3a) in seven outings to help the United States to a bronze medal. He also helped Team USA to a silver medal at the 2015 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, notching one point (0g/1a) in six outings.

