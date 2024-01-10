Riley Tufte to Represent Colorado Eagles at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic
January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Riley Tufte has been named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, set to take place February 4th and 5th at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. Tufte currently leads the Eagles in goals (11), points (22) and plus-minus (+11), while his 11 assists rank second on the team's roster.
A first-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, this will be Tufte's first AHL All-Star appearance. Now in his fifth season of professional hockey, the 25-year-old also made his Avalanche debut this season, notching one goal and one assist in five games.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound left wing has collected 101 points (46g/55a) in 232 career AHL games, with the Eagles and Texas Stars, and has recorded three points (0g/3a) in nine career Calder Cup Playoff outings. Tufte has skated in 18 career NHL contests, tallying two goals and one assist. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2021 against Philadelphia and recorded his first NHL goal at Minnesota on March 6, 2022.
Prior to turning pro, Tufte played three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, totaling 64 points (34g/30a) and a +28 rating in 206 career NCAA contests. As a freshman in 2016-17, Tufte helped Minnesota-Duluth capture the NCHC tournament championship and reach the national championship game, where they fell to the Denver Pioneers. He was then part of the Bulldogs' championship runs in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Internationally, the Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native represented his country at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three points (0g/3a) in seven outings to help the United States to a bronze medal. He also helped Team USA to a silver medal at the 2015 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, notching one point (0g/1a) in six outings.
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday, January 12th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2024
- Askarov, Stastney Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Graeme Clarke Named Utica Comets 2023-24 All-Star - Utica Comets
- Danil Gushchin Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Tuomaala Named to AHL All-Star Classsic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lucas Carlsson Selected to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Bains to Represent Canucks at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Trio of Texas Stars Forwards Selected to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Riley Tufte to Represent Colorado Eagles at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Clarke Selected for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Angus Crookshank and Max Guenette to Represent Belleville at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - Belleville Senators
- Defenseman Jake Christiansen, Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky, Goaltender Jet Greaves Named to North Division Roster for 2024 All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Playing Rosters Announced for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - AHL
- Wolves Forward Rocco Grimaldi Named AHL All-Star - Chicago Wolves
- Berggren and Edvinsson to Participate in 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ethen Frank and Clay Stevenson Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Georgii Merkulov Selected to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Olen Zellweger Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - San Diego Gulls
- Brad Lambert Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - Manitoba Moose
- Lavoie Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack F Brennan Othmann and D Mac Hollowell Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Del Mastro to Represent Rockford at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Joel Blomqvist to Represent Penguins at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Forward Gage Goncalves Named 2024 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Ruslan Iskhakov Named AHL All-Star for the Second Straight Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Adam Gaudette, Dylan Coghlan Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blackhawks Assign Seney to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens and Bell Announce 2024 Bell Let's Talk Game Promoting Mental Health Awareness - Belleville Senators
- Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- OVG Supplier Diversity Program in Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Patrick Kudla to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Springfield at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Weekly Roundup - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Win Over Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Undone by Reign After Slow Start - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Riley Tufte to Represent Colorado Eagles at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic
- Polin, Malinski Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
- Askarov Blanks Eagles Again in 5-0 Win for Milwaukee
- Askarov's 30-Save Shutout Leads Milwaukee to 1-0 OT Win Over Eagles
- Forward Ben Meyers Reassigned to Colorado Eagles