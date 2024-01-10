Rangers Recall Defenseman Matthew Robertson from Wolf Pack

January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Matthew Robertson from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Robertson, 22, has scored 13 points (2 g, 11 a) in 30 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He is in his third season with the club. Over his three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Robertson has appeared in 152 games and recorded 47 points (8 g, 39 a).

The native of Edmonton, AB, has yet to make his NHL debut.

Robertson was selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

The Wolf Pack conclude their four-game road trip on Friday night when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with coverage available on AHLTV & Mixlr.

Hartford's first home game of 2024 will be on Saturday, January 13th, as they host the Providence Bruins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.