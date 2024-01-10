Berggren and Edvinsson to Participate in 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Jonatan Berggren and defenseman Simon Edvinsson will serve as the team's representatives at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, to be held Feb. 4-5 in San Jose, California.

Berggren, who is in his third season with the Griffins, will make his first appearance in the AHL All-Star Classic. The Enkoping, Sweden, native has totaled five points (1-4-5) in his last three outings, which includes a three-game assist streak. Berggren also has eight points (3-5-8) in his last six games from Dec. 15-Jan. 6 and now leads the roster with 23 points (8-15-23) in 22 contests this season. The 33rd overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2018 enjoyed a season-high six-game point streak (4-5-8) from Nov. 18-Dec. 5, which included a team-best five-game assist streak from Nov. 24-Dec. 5. The 23-year-old has a combined 94 points (33-61-94) in 99 career AHL appearances from 2021-24. During his rookie season with the Griffins in 2021-22, Berggren broke Grand Rapids' rookie single-season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14).

The prospect has also suited up for 76 games with the Red Wings over the last two seasons and has recorded 33 points (17-16-33), including five points (2-3-5) in nine appearances this campaign. Berggren made his NHL debut on Nov. 10, 2022 against the New York Rangers, recording an assist in the process. He later bagged his first NHL goal on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Anaheim Ducks. During his first NHL season in 2022-23, Berggren posted 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 games, ranking seventh among rookies with 15 goals and tying for seventh with nine power-play goals.

Edvinsson, who was selected with the sixth overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2021, will also make his first AHL All-Star Classic appearance. Edvinsson has 19 points (6-13-19) in 29 games with the Griffins this season, which ranks third on the roster. The 6-foot-6 defenseman is tied for seventh among AHL blueliners with six goals, tied for seventh with two power-play goals, and tied for fifth with two game-winners. Edvinsson logged 12 points in 12 games from Nov. 15-Dec. 10 and now has three points (0-3-3) in his last three contests. The Onsala, Sweden, native enjoyed a seven-game point streak (3-7-10) from Nov. 18-Dec. 8, which is tied for the longest run by a Griffin this season. Edvinsson exploded for his first two-goal game in North America on Dec. 1, 2023 against the Milwaukee Admirals and logged two assists in consecutive games from Nov. 18-24. Edvinsson made his AHL and North America debut with the Griffins on Oct. 14, 2022 against the San Diego Gulls and finished his rookie campaign in 2022-23 with 27 points (5-22-27) in 52 appearances.

The 20-year-old made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 18, 2023 against the Colorado Avalanche and later scored his first NHL goal on March 23, 2023 against the St. Louis Blues. Edvinsson finished his NHL rookie season with two goals and 12 penalty minutes in nine outings. He has suited up for two games this season with Detroit and has one assist and an even plus-minus rating, making his season debut on Dec. 23, 2023 at the New Jersey Devils. In total, Edvinsson has three points (2-1-3) and 14 penalty minutes in 11 NHL games with the Red Wings from 2022-24.

Fans can purchase their tickets to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic through sjbarracuda.com . The AHL Skills Competition will take place at Tech CU Arena on Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. EST and the AHL All-Star Challenge will commence on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. EST.

