Mads Sogaard Recorded A 27-Save Shutout Belleville Win
January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (12-18-0-0) clashed with the North Division's Belleville Senators (17-11-2-2) on Wednesday night at CAA Arena for their final meeting of the season. Manitoba was coming off a 2-1 defeat against Belleville on Sunday afternoon.
Neither side was able to find twine in the opening 20 minutes of play. Brad Lambert and Parker Ford led the Moose with two shots each, while Belleville had five different skaters record a shot on goal. Collin Delia, making his third consecutive start for the Moose, made his way to the dressing room with five saves, while Mads Sogaard ended the frame with nine stops of his own for the Senators.
Belleville opened the scoring with 93 seconds left in the second period. Tyler Boucher stole the puck in front and fired the shot on goal, where Delia got a piece of it. Josh Currie then fired the rebound past a diving Delia. The Moose were outshot by a count of 13-6 in the middle frame and trailed 1-0 heading into the final period of play.
Belleville added a second tally with a power play goal from Egor Sokolov. Jacob Larsson found the forward, who walked to the top of the dot and beat Delia with a low snap shot 2:49 into the frame. The Senators posted further insurance less than a minute later with a goal from Cole Reinhardt off an odd-man rush. Manitoba pulled Delia with three minutes to go in the contest. The gambit generated pressure and chances, but was ultimately unsuccessful, as Sokolov scored an empty net marker with 41 seconds left. Delia was hit with the road loss and ended with 22 stops, while Sogaard captured the home victory and made 27 saves for the shutout victory.
Quotable
Moose Forward Henri Nikkanen (Click for full interview)
"Frustrating for sure. It felt like we could have deserved more tonight. It's frustrating and it is what it is."
Statbook
Rasmus Kupari and Brett Kemp both made their Moose debuts
Parker Ford led all Moose skaters with five shots on goal
What's Next?
The Moose continue the road trip with a contest against the Laval Rocket at Place Bell on Friday, Jan. 12. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
Prepared by Anthony Fusco
