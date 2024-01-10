Thunderbirds Edge Islanders in Overtime
January 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Jeff Kubiak scored twice for the first time in his American Hockey League career and William Dufour recorded his team-leading fifth power-play goal on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as the Bridgeport Islanders (10-19-4-0), AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds (18-12-4-0) at Total Mortgage Arena.
Ruslan Iskhakov, who was named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic earlier in the day, added an assist to extend his point streak to a career-high nine games (five goals, seven assists). It's the longest active streak in the AHL.
Otto Koivula also improved his scoring streak to a season-high six games with an assist (two goals, seven assists). Jakub Skarek (3-13-4) turned aside 22 shots.
Bridgeport struck first in what was a high scoring first six and a half minutes of play. Kubiak put the Islanders ahead with their first shot on goal just 2:09 into the game, firing a dart past Malcolm Subban (7-6-4) after finding himself on a partial breakaway from the right side. Reese Newkirk and Robin Salo recorded the assists on the play. For Salo, it was his fifth helper and sixth point in the last three games.
The Islanders extended their lead 5:30 into the period with Kubiak's second goal in just over three minutes. Vincent Sevigny and Cole Bardreau were credited with the assists, after Kubiak squeaked a shot past Subban from the bottom of the right circle.
Springfield got on the board just 59 seconds later when Nikita Alexandrov roofed a shot past Skarek from the bottom of the left circle at even strength. Mathias Laferriere and Joseph Duszak received the assists on the play, finishing off the first-period scoring.
Dufour cashed in on the power play 12:34 into the second period with his eighth goal of the season. It was also his second in as many games and his fourth in the last six contests. Koivula and Iskhakov recorded assists on the play, with Koivula sliding a cross-crease pass for Dufour's finish on the far end.
The Islanders led 3-1 at the second intermission on Wednesday, but the Thunderbirds stormed back to tie the game with two goals in 1:18 midway through the third. Mikhail Abramov made it 3-2 at the 9:26 mark, firing a shot off the right post and in. Springfield tied the game just over a minute later when Mackenzie MacEachern finished off a cross-ice pass from Calle Rosen and buried a one timer past Skarek at 10:44.
Springfield finished its comeback with an overtime goal from Rosen 1:10 into extra time to steal the win. He squeaked a low shot through Skarek's five-hole as he was falling to the ice.
The Islanders finished the game 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport is 3-3-1-0 in seven meetings against Springfield this season.
Next Time Out: The Islanders close out their five-game homestand on Saturday night, facing the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins at Total Mortgage Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and the game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.
Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders
Keep up with the latest Islanders news and connect with other fans on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2024
- Thunderbirds Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gambardella Seals Electric Comets Overtime Win in Laval - Utica Comets
- Mads Sogaard Recorded A 27-Save Shutout Belleville Win - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Earn Comeback Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- T-Birds Complete Another Multi-Goal Comeback to Stun Isles - Springfield Thunderbirds
- San Diego Gulls Recall Anthony Costantini from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Dylan Guenther and Matthew Villalta Selected to 2024 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rangers Recall Defenseman Matthew Robertson from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Askarov, Stastney Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Graeme Clarke Named Utica Comets 2023-24 All-Star - Utica Comets
- Danil Gushchin Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Tuomaala Named to AHL All-Star Classsic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lucas Carlsson Selected to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Bains to Represent Canucks at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Trio of Texas Stars Forwards Selected to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Riley Tufte to Represent Colorado Eagles at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Clarke Selected for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Angus Crookshank and Max Guenette to Represent Belleville at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - Belleville Senators
- Defenseman Jake Christiansen, Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky, Goaltender Jet Greaves Named to North Division Roster for 2024 All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Playing Rosters Announced for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - AHL
- Wolves Forward Rocco Grimaldi Named AHL All-Star - Chicago Wolves
- Berggren and Edvinsson to Participate in 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ethen Frank and Clay Stevenson Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Georgii Merkulov Selected to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Olen Zellweger Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - San Diego Gulls
- Brad Lambert Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - Manitoba Moose
- Lavoie Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack F Brennan Othmann and D Mac Hollowell Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Del Mastro to Represent Rockford at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Joel Blomqvist to Represent Penguins at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Forward Gage Goncalves Named 2024 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Ruslan Iskhakov Named AHL All-Star for the Second Straight Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Adam Gaudette, Dylan Coghlan Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blackhawks Assign Seney to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens and Bell Announce 2024 Bell Let's Talk Game Promoting Mental Health Awareness - Belleville Senators
- Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- OVG Supplier Diversity Program in Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Patrick Kudla to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Springfield at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Weekly Roundup - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Win Over Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Undone by Reign After Slow Start - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.