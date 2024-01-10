Danil Gushchin Named to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) Forward Danil Gushchin has been named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, which will take place at Tech CU Arena in San Jose from Feb. 4-5, 2024.

Among all AHL skaters, Gushchin, 22, is T-seventh in points (29), T-eighth in goals (12), and second in shots (124). On the Barracuda, he is pacing the team in points, goals, and shots, and is T-second in power-play goals (3) and T-third in assists (17). Over his last 13 games, he has 14 points (six goals, eight assists). He has appeared in two games with the San Jose Sharks in 2023-24, notching an assist.

Last season, among AHL rookies, Gushchin ranked T-eighth in scoring (44) and goals (22), T-fifth in power-play goals (7), and first in shots (203). In his NHL debut on April 1, 2023, at Arizona, he scored his first NHL goal (Ivan Prosvetov) and would go on to record points in each of his first three NHL games (one goal, two assists). In his career, he has skated in 101 AHL contests, totaling 74 points (34 goals, 40 assists) and 44 penalty minutes. In addition, he has appeared in four games in the NHL with the Sharks, collecting three points (one goal, two assists),

Before turning pro, Gushchin spent the 2021-22 campaign in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with Niagara IceDogs, posting 71 points (41 goals, 30 assists), and 50 penalty minutes. Prior to the OHL, he spent three years in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, appearing in 139 games, totaling 147 points (70 goals, 77 assists), 114 penalty minutes, and a plus-42 rating.

Internationally, Gushchin has represented Team Russia on multiple occasions, including the 2019 U-18 World Junior Championships (silver medal), the 2018 and 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, (bronze, 2018), and the 2018 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

The five-foot-ten, 178-pound native of Yekaterinburg, Russia was originally selected by San Jose in the third round (76th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. His final NHL Central Scouting ranking was 41st amongst North American skaters.

Gushchin joins Thomas Bordeleau, Joachim Blichfeld, Jake Middleton, Francis Perron, Josef Korenar, Barclay Goodrow, Ryan Carpenter, Troy Grosenick, Danny O'Regan, Antoine Bibeau and Rudolfs Balcers as players to represent the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Classic.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 5, both at Tech CU Arena.

The event also includes the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony -- featuring the Hall of Fame inductions of Dennis Bonvie, Gordie Clark, Gerry Ehman and Roy Sommer -- scheduled for the morning of February 5 at the Montgomery Theater in San Jose.

