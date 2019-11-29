Outhouse, Early Moose Advantage Enough to Hold off Grand Rapids

The Manitoba Moose (11-11-0-0) claimed the 4-2 victory against the Grand Rapids Griffins (9-11-1-1) on Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

With 5:10 gone in the first period, C.J. Suess opened the scoring for the Moose giving Manitoba the 1-0 advantage. The Moose outshot the Griffins with eight shots on net compared to their six.

Manitoba took over in the second period and went on to score three straight goals. The second goal of the game came 5:57 into the second as Jansen Harkins won the faceoff for the Moose and found Johnathan Kovacevic who sent a wristshot to the net and improved Manitoba's lead to 2-0. Midway through the period, the Moose notched another goal as Andrei Chibisov found the back of the net and gave Manitoba the 3-0 lead. Less than four minutes later, C.J. Suess scored his second of the night making the score 4-0 for the Moose. With 1:22 remaining in the second frame Chris Terry got the Griffins on the board with a power play goal making the score 4-1.

Dominic Turgeon scored the lone goal of the third period assisted by Chris Terry and Gustav Lindstrom. Despite the Griffins late comeback the Moose held on to the 4-2 victory. Griffen Outhouse, who appeared in his first AHL start, went on to collect his first AHL win stopping 26 of 28 shots.

Quick Hits

Griffen Outhouse appeared in his first AHL start and went on to post his first AHL victory

Jansen Harkins is currently on a three-game point streak (1G, 4A)

Nelson Nogier is currently on a two-game assist streak (3A)

Seth Griffith is currently on a two-game point and assist streak (1G, 2A) What's Next?

The Moose play on Saturday against the Chicago Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

