$10 Black Friday Tickets for Tonight's Game

November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford IceHogs Cancer Night jerseys

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs Cancer Night jerseys(Rockford IceHogs)

Beat the clock with this year's $10 Black Friday ticket deal for our annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night TONIGHT, Friday, Nov. 29 against Chicago!

Upper level tickets are just $10!

The Black Friday ticket deal is available online, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling (815) 986-5222. Standard fees apply for online and phone orders.

For additional information, contact the IceHogs at (815) 986-6465.

Tonight is the second annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The IceHogs will don specialty jerseys for the contest and fans can bid on the limited-edition sweaters, with proceeds benefiting SwedishAmerican Foundation. The jerseys will be available through an in-person, blind-silent auction, a jersey raffle on the concourse (two jerseys), the DASH app (three jerseys) and eBay (three jerseys). eBay auctions will begin the following Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Fans are also encouraged to wear lavender tonight to join the support of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. In addition, "I Fight For" signs will be available in the Fan Zone to honor family, friends and loved ones who have been affected by the disease.

Last season, the IceHogs raised more than $21,000 through their first ever Hockey Fights Cancer contest.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.