Penguins Erase Five-Goal Deficit, Lose in Overtime, 6-5

November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins nearly pulled off an unthinkable comeback win, but lost to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in overtime, 6-5, on Friday night at PPL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12-6-2-1) erased a five-goal deficit to force the extra session. Andrew Agozzino netted two goals and added an assist in the third period for the Penguins as they came back from down 5-0 to pull even, 5-5.

The Phantoms got the scoring started with three goals in under three minutes in the first period. Matthew Strome tipped in a power-play goal at 5:29 of the opening frame, and Pascal Laberge added an even-strength marker for the Phantoms 21 seconds later. Carsen Twarynski netted a goal on the rush at 8:08 of the first period, making it 3-0.

Twarynski struck again with Lehigh Valley's second power-play goal of the first period at 16:31.

Isaac Ratcliffe lit the lamp just 61 seconds into the middle frame, extending the Phantoms' lead to 5-0.

The Penguins cut into the deficit with a man-advantage marker of their own in the late stages of the second period. Jamie Devane set a screen in front of Jean-François Bérubé just as Thomas Di Pauli's wrist shot rocketed towards the net. Devane got a piece of the puck on its way into the net, giving him his first goal as a Penguin.

Much like Lehigh Valley did in the first period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pulled off an onslaught of scoring in the third, posting three goals in under three minutes. The flurry started with Andrew Agozzino swiping in a rebound at 9:22 of the final frame of regulation, and was swiftly followed by goals from Anthony Angello and an Agozzino breakaway at 11:06 and 12:09, respectively.

With the goalie pulled and an extra attacker on the ice, the Penguins equalized on a snipe by Adam Johnson from an impossible angle. Johnson let loose with a high-rising wrister from along the goal line that blazed to the top corner and past Bérubé with only two minutes left in regulation.

Overtime ended when T.J. Brennan scored on a delayed-penalty, extra-attacker situation, preserving the win for Lehigh Valley.

Emil Larmi recorded 20 saves in the post-regulation loss, whereas Bérubé was credited the win with 38 stops.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is back on home ice tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 30, against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Puck drop between the Penguins and Sound Tigers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.