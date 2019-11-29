Heat Hot Streak Cooled Friday by Colorado
November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
LOVELAND, Colo. - Stockton's four-game win streak came to an end on Friday as the Colorado Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead before a late push from the Heat produced a 5-2 final score at the Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles put two on the board in each of the opening two periods before Matthew Phillips got Stockton on the score sheet 11:06 into the final frame, good for his 20th point of the season. A rigid Colorado defensive effort held the AHL's top scoring attack at bay, limiting the visitors to 25 shots on goal while keeping the Heat at arms' length with Ryan Lomberg breaking through with just 54 seconds remaining to trim the deficit to two before Jayson Megna's empty-netter sealed the deal at the final horn. The Heat, who have scored a power play goal in five-straight games, will close out their season-long, five-game road trip with a rematch against the Eagles Saturday night.
GOALIES
W: Adam Werner (25 shots, 23 saves)
L: Jon Gillies (32 shots, 28 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Erik Condra (2g), Second - Adam Werner (23 svs), Third - Ryan Wagner (1g,1a)
Shots On Goal: STK - 25, COL - 33
Power Plays: STK - 1-8, COL - 0-5
- Matthew Phillips' third-period goal gives him four points (2g,2a) in Stockton's last two games. He has registered at least one point in all but two of Stockton's 11 road game and is the first Heat player this season to 20 points (7g,13a).
- Mitch Hults recorded his first point of the season with an assist on Phillips' goal.
- Ryan Lomberg extended his scoring streak to five games (5g,3a).
- Mason Morelli continued his torrid road trip with a point in each game (1g,3a).
- The Heat have scored a power play goal in five-straight games.
- The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Heat.
UP NEXT
The Heat close out the season-long five-game road trip with a rematch against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday, then return home on Wednesday, December 4.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019
- Barracuda Return Home, Edged by Condors 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Rally Past San Jose, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Eagles Offense Roars in 5-2 Win over Stockton - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Hot Streak Cooled Friday by Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Rocket Leave Syracuse with a 4-2 Win - Laval Rocket
- Point Streak Reaches Nine Games in OT Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- T.J. Brennan Is Overtime Hero in Heated Rivalry - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Outhouse, Early Moose Advantage Enough to Hold off Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Can't Corral IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Erase Five-Goal Deficit, Lose in Overtime, 6-5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- St. Denis scores twice in Bridgeport's fourth straight win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Devils Struggle Against Senators In 6-2 Loss - Binghamton Devils
- Sens Power to Victory in Binghamton - Belleville Senators
- Crunch Grounded by Rocket, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Can't Solve Sound Tigers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tyler Sikura Named Team Captain - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Host Fifth Annual Red Kettle Game Next Friday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Popular Hockey + Heels Event Set to Return on February 4 - Hershey Bears
- Fans Can "Get Fed" by the Chicago Wolves on Sunday - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Honorary Captain of the Game Program Returns for Second Straight Season - Rochester Americans
- Heat Take Hot Streak to Weekend with Colorado - Stockton Heat
- $10 Black Friday Tickets for Tonight's Game - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Sign D Matt Mangene to AHL Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 29, 2019 vs. Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Marlies Open 3-In-3 Weekend Tonight in Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Devils, November 29 - Belleville Senators
- World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss to be Held in Hershey, PA this Sunday - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Conclude Busy Week vs. Sound Tigers & Rocket - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Look for Fourth Straight Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.