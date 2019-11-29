Heat Hot Streak Cooled Friday by Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. - Stockton's four-game win streak came to an end on Friday as the Colorado Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead before a late push from the Heat produced a 5-2 final score at the Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles put two on the board in each of the opening two periods before Matthew Phillips got Stockton on the score sheet 11:06 into the final frame, good for his 20th point of the season. A rigid Colorado defensive effort held the AHL's top scoring attack at bay, limiting the visitors to 25 shots on goal while keeping the Heat at arms' length with Ryan Lomberg breaking through with just 54 seconds remaining to trim the deficit to two before Jayson Megna's empty-netter sealed the deal at the final horn. The Heat, who have scored a power play goal in five-straight games, will close out their season-long, five-game road trip with a rematch against the Eagles Saturday night.

GOALIES

W: Adam Werner (25 shots, 23 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (32 shots, 28 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Erik Condra (2g), Second - Adam Werner (23 svs), Third - Ryan Wagner (1g,1a)

Shots On Goal: STK - 25, COL - 33

Power Plays: STK - 1-8, COL - 0-5

- Matthew Phillips' third-period goal gives him four points (2g,2a) in Stockton's last two games. He has registered at least one point in all but two of Stockton's 11 road game and is the first Heat player this season to 20 points (7g,13a).

- Mitch Hults recorded his first point of the season with an assist on Phillips' goal.

- Ryan Lomberg extended his scoring streak to five games (5g,3a).

- Mason Morelli continued his torrid road trip with a point in each game (1g,3a).

- The Heat have scored a power play goal in five-straight games.

- The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Heat.

UP NEXT

The Heat close out the season-long five-game road trip with a rematch against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday, then return home on Wednesday, December 4.

