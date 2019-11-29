Honorary Captain of the Game Program Returns for Second Straight Season

November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today a renewed partnership with UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital for the return of the Honorary Captain of the Game program for the 2019-20 season.

"The measurement of a true, thriving community is reflected by how we care for our community members most at risk," said Dr. Patrick Brophy, Pediatr ician-in-Chief at UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital. "Our strong and excellent sports teams have long contributed to improving the lives of children with health-related issues. We welcome and humbly look forward to bringing back the kids' honorary captain relationship with the Rochester Americans hockey team."

The program, now in its second season, offers the unique opportunity of a lifetime for one child to take the ice with the Amerks and stand alongside the starting lineup during the playing of the national anthem prior to puck-drop. Each participant will also have the chance to watch pre-game warm-ups from either the team bench or penalty box, enjoy the game with family from the comfort of a luxury suite and will be treated to a special meet and greet with Amerks Hall of Famer Jody Gage and select players following the game. In addition, participants will be outfitted with their very own custom Amerks jersey as well as other team merchandise.

As part of the partnership, each Honorary Captain will be chosen by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital and will be contacted by a UR Medicine representative once selections have been made. The program is scheduled to begin on Friday, Nov. 29 when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena and will run repeatedly on predetermined dates throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season.

The schedule for the Honorary Captain of the Game program is as follows:

- Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Toronto

- Friday, Dec. 6 vs. Charlotte

- Friday, Dec. 20 vs. Binghamton

- Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Belleville

- Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Utica

- Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Cleveland

- Friday, Mar. 13 vs. Syracuse

- Friday, Mar. 20 vs. Springfield

- Friday, Apr. 3 vs. Syracuse

- Friday, Apr. 10 vs. Bridgeport

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.