Popular Hockey + Heels Event Set to Return on February 4

(Hershey, PA) - It's BACK! The Hershey Bears are excited to announce the return of the popular Hockey + Heels event, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Giant Center. The event will run from 5-9 p.m., featuring an evening of fun for women who love the game of hockey.

Hockey + Heels has been popular in the past, but we've taken the event and made it even bigger and better this year. Before taking the ice, participants will have a chance to shop via booths of local retailers, spin the prize wheel, snap a picture in our Hockey + Heels photo booth, and visit a special station that you won't want to miss! There will be music, snacks, and drinks, as each participant receives two complimentary tickets for beer or wine. All guests will receive a special gift for participating, and the first 40 people in attendance will receive an additional bonus gift!

Hockey + Heels also includes a chance to hear from Bears staff and coaches, with special hockey instructional sessions, plus a chance to take the ice with some of your favorite Hershey Bears players in on-ice sessions that allow you to try your hand at passing and shooting. An all-new special panel discussion will be held as well, giving participants the full experience of what it's like to be involved in the game of hockey.

Tickets for Hockey + Heels go on sale on Tuesday. Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. All tickets are just $70 and will be sold online via Ticketmaster. Space is limited, and Hockey + Heels tickets make a great holiday gift for that special lady in your life.

Don't miss out on this special girls night out! For further information or questions regarding Hockey + Heels, please contact hockey_heels@hersheypa.com.

