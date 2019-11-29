Fans Can "Get Fed" by the Chicago Wolves on Sunday

GLENVIEW, Illinois - On Sunday, the Chicago Wolves host their 23rd "Get Fed by the Wolves" fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. at Adobe Gila's in Rosemont's MB Financial Park.

Chicago Wolves fans have the opportunity to be served a fantastic lunch by the entire Wolves roster as they swap their skates for aprons at Adobe Gila's. A limited number of seats are available and can be reserved for a $55 donation by contacting 1-800-THE-WOLVES. Proceeds benefit Chicago Wolves Charities.

"It's a really unique event because the whole team is there and it's a great opportunity for our fans to see the guys without the helmets on and to get to know their personalities," said Courtney Mahoney, Wolves senior vice president of operations. "It's an opportunity to raise money for not only for Chicago Wolves Charities, but giving back to Toys for Tots is always tremendous. And I can't say enough about how great our fans are in supporting our endeavors."

The event includes a live auction with commemorative 25th anniversary-edition jerseys, team-signed merchandise and several other unique items up for bid. Fans also have the special opportunity to bid on having lunch with two players of their choice.

In addition to the auction, the players' popular Get Fed T-shirt raffle will be held at the end of the afternoon. In the spirit of giving, for each new, unwrapped toy fans bring, they will receive one (1) raffle ticket to participate in the raffle. Toys will be donated to Toys For Tots and Facing Forward To End Homelessness.

For more information or to order tickets, please contact Tony Domalewski at (847) 832-1985 or adomalewski@chicagowolves.com.

