Heat Take Hot Streak to Weekend with Colorado

TODAY

The Heat roll into the final stop of their season-long, five-game road trip with an unblemished mark since leaving Stockton Arena, having won the first three contests of the Pacific Division tour with wins over Bakersfield, San Diego and Ontario.

Stockton took the first two games of the season against the Colorado Eagles, sweeping the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche on opening weekend back in early October - winning 5-2 on Oct. 4 and 4-2 on Oct. 5. This weekend's twin-bill will be the final games between the two clubs in Colorado this season.

GOING STREAKING

The Heat bring a season-best, four-game win streak to Colorado for Friday's game against the Eagles, tied with Tucson for the fourth-longest active streak in the AHL behind Milwaukee's 11-game run, Toronto's six-game sprint and Rochester's five-game rally. Over the past four games, Stockton has outscored opponents 19-11.

FILLING THE NET

Stockton's offense has been firing on all cylinders, fresh off a season-high, eight-goal output in Wednesday's win over the Ontario Reign. The Heat boast the AHL's top attack, averaging 4.11 goals per contest, and are led by Matthew Phillips (19 points, 18 games) and Ryan Lomberg (18 points, 18 games) at the point-per-game threshold.

GAWDIN'S ROAD RUN

Glenn Gawdin comes into tonight's game tied with Tucson's Lane Pederson for longest active road point streaks in the AHL at eight games. Gawdin has tallied 10 points in Stockton's last eight road contests, a span that runs back to Oct. 18, including a first-period goal in Wednesday's game against Ontario. The eight-game run matches that of Phillips from Oct. 4 through Nov. 21 for the longest road point streak in the AHL this season.

RUZICKA POTS A PAIR

Adam Ruzicka recorded the best game of his young career with a pair of goals and an assist in Wednesday's win. The rookie forward now has two multi-point games to his credit this season and is 10th among active Heat players with eight points in 17 games played.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

The Heat have been right at home at the Budweiser Events Center since the Eagles made the leap from the ECHL to the AHL, owning a 5-1 record in Loveland since the start of the 2018-19 season. Stockton took both meetings to start the season and has won the last three games between the clubs on the Eagles' home ice.

