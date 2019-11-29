Devils Struggle Against Senators In 6-2 Loss

BINGHAMTON - Despite two-point games from Ben Street, Joey Anderson, and Brett Seney, the Binghamton Devils fell to the visiting Belleville Senators on Friday night, 6-2.

After no goals were scored by either team in the first period, Belleville grabbed a 2-0 lead early in the second to break the tie. Racing down the ice, Andrew Sturtz whipped the puck at Devils goaltender Cory Schneider. The puck slid right underneath Schneider's pads to put the Senators up 1-0. Jordan Murray picked up the sole assist on the play that came at 3:21 into the second stanza.

Two minutes later, the Senators followed up their first goal with a second to make it 2-0, Belleville. Drake Batherson connected with Josh Norris out in front whose diving shot beat Schneider. Batherson and Vitaly Abramov collected the assists on the play.

Binghamton answered on the power play as Street picked up his eighth goal of the season. Anderson slid a pass over to Street out in front who ripped the puck past Belleville netminder Filip Gustavsson from the right-wing circle. The goal came at 9:40 into the second stanza and the assists were credited to Anderson and Seney to get the Devils within one, 2-1.

Belleville strengthened its lead as they capitalized on a second chance with 3:48 remaining in the second. Following the deflection of Francois Beauchemin's shot out in front, Jonathan Davidsson took advantage of the rebound and sunk the puck into the back of the net for a 3-1 Senators lead. Drake Batherson logged the additional assist on the play. The Senators took the two-goal lead into the second intermission along with a 21-17 shot advantage.

The third period saw Batherson's third assist of the night as the Senators added one more to their lead. Murray chipped a shot straight past Schneider for the 4-1 Belleville lead 8:58 into the final frame. Abramov tallied his second assist on the night and picked up the second assist on the play.

Belleville banked an empty netter from the neutral zone and extended the Senators lead to five with 9:41 left in the third. Alex Formenton registered the for the goal with Rudolfs Balcers and Christian Jaros adding the assists.

Anderson got one back for Binghamton with 3:30 remaining in the third period for his fifth of the year. Seney and Street were credited with the helpers and all three players had a two-point night. The goal pulled the Devils back within three, 5-2.

Abramov scored on a penalty shot with 2:17 left in the third to secure a 6-2 win for the Senators. Schneider stopped 25 of 30 in the loss while Gustavsson denied 30 of 32 in the win.

The Devils are back home tomorrow on Hockey Fights Cancer Night. All who are battling or who have battled cancer can get a FREE ticket to the game. In addition, a Survivors Lap during intermission and get a discount ticket with $2 going to American Cancer Society. Also, live music from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse with $5 24-ounce draft beer and $6 oil cans between section 19 and 20. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

