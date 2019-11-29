Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch

November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Cory Conacher to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Conacher, 29, has skated in three games with the Lightning this season, posting one assist and two penalty minutes. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has also appeared in 16 games with the Crunch in 2019-20, recording five goals and 12 points to go along with 17 penalty minutes. The Burlington, Ontario native ranks fourth on Syracuse for both goals and points.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.