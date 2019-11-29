T-Birds Conclude Busy Week vs. Sound Tigers & Rocket

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (12-10-0-0) will begin their final weekend in November with a third straight matchup with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (7-11-3-1) on Friday night at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and the Thunderbirds then return home on Saturday for the first of four regular season meetings with the Laval Rocket (11-8-3-0) at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds won their first two contests against the Sound Tigers this season by a combined 12-5 score, but have stumbled in the last three, scoring just three goals and being outscored 7-3. Bridgeport escaped the MassMutual Center with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night, just their third win in their last 11 tries in Springfield. Henrik Borgstrom and Owen Tippett each scored for the Thunderbirds in the losing effort on Wednesday.

Tippett's 9th goal of his rookie season put him back into a tie among AHL rookies in that department, and Borgstrom's shorthanded goal, the T-Birds sixth of the season, brought Springfield into a tie for third in the league in shorthanded tallies. Springfield also leads the Eastern Conference in the category.

The Sound Tigers' three-game winning streak has gotten them back within six points of Springfield for the fourth playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. The Thunderbirds, meanwhile, have dropped six of their last ten contests, but will play seven of their next nine games on home ice, where they hold a 7-4-0-0 mark.

The Rocket come to Springfield on Saturday seeking a third consecutive overtime victory inside the Thunderdome. Laval captain Xavier Ouellet scored both overtime game winners in the span of two months last January and March. Entering Friday's action, the Rocket - who seek their first playoff berth in club history - sit in a tie for third place in the North Division.

At the conclusion of this weekend's two game set, the Thunderbirds will stay on home ice for the next two full weeks, with a five-gome homestand on the horizon against Lehigh Valley, Hartford, Laval, Binghamton, and Providence.

