American Hockey League Announces Suspension
November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves forward Reid Duke has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Grand Rapids on Nov. 27.
Duke will miss Chicago's games tonight (Nov. 29) at Rockford and Saturday (Nov. 30) vs. Manitoba.
