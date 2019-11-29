American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves forward Reid Duke has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Grand Rapids on Nov. 27.

Duke will miss Chicago's games tonight (Nov. 29) at Rockford and Saturday (Nov. 30) vs. Manitoba.

