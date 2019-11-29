Marlies Open 3-In-3 Weekend Tonight in Rochester
November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies open up a 3-in-3 weekend tonight with a visit to Rochester to take on the Americans.
The Americans (12-3-1-2) are off to a hot start and have a 7-1-1-1 record in their previous 10 games. Jean-Sebastien Dea leads the way for Rochester with 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) through 18 games.
While the Marlies remain undefeated on home ice, their record when playing away from the Coliseum is not quite as pristine. With a 4-2-2-1 record on the road so far this season, the Marlies will definitely be looking to carry the momentum from their recent five-game home stand into tonight's game. Toronto set a new franchise record on Sunday following their ninth consecutive home win.
It's bound to be a good one as the two division leaders meet for the first time since Toronto swept Rochester in the North Division Semifinals of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. When asked about tonight's challenge, Marlies' assistant coach A.J. MacLean commented, "they play fast, they forecheck well, they're very dangerous in all areas of the ice," adding, "it's definitely a challenge going down there and facing this team. We're going to have to be sharp and ready to go."
Puck drops at 7:05 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
13-2-2-1 Overall Record 12-3-1-2
0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0
6-0-0-0 Streak 7-0-0-1
69 Goals For 62
48 Goals Against 48
21.7% Power Play Percentage 12.5%
79.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 77.1%
K. Agostino (10) Leading Goal Scorer J-S. Dea (7)
P. Aberg (19) Leading Points Scorer J-S. Dea (13)
K. Kaskisuo (6) Wins Leader J. Johansson (5)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019
- Heat Take Hot Streak to Weekend with Colorado - Stockton Heat
- $10 Black Friday Tickets for Tonight's Game - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Sign D Matt Mangene to AHL Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 29, 2019 vs. Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Marlies Open 3-In-3 Weekend Tonight in Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Devils, November 29 - Belleville Senators
- World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss to be Held in Hershey, PA this Sunday - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Conclude Busy Week vs. Sound Tigers & Rocket - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Look for Fourth Straight Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.