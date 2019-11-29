Sens Power to Victory in Binghamton
November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators used six different scorers en route to a 6-2 win in Binghamton Friday night.
Andrew Sturtz, Josh Norris, Jonathan Davidsson, Jordan Murray, Alex Formenton and Vitaly Abramov scored while Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves. Cory Schneider stopped 26 shots as Ben Street and Joey Anderson had goals.
It was a scoreless first period that saw the Sens outshoot the Devils 9-8 but lose d-man Jonathan Aspirot just 6:12 into the game as he was given a five-minute major and a 10 minute game misconduct for cross-checking Brett Seney in the face after a whistle.
The Sens put a three-spot on the board in the second that began at 3:21 on Sturtz's first of the season as he took a nice stretch pass from Jordan Murray down the middle before beating Schneider low for a 1-0 lead.
It was 2-0 at 5:08 on Norris' eighth of the year as he buried a one-timer off of Drake Batherson's feed from behind the net. Binghamton cut the lead in half at 9:40 through Street who himself scored on a one-timer on the power play off of Joey Anderson's set-up.
But Belleville restored the two-goal lead with 2:48 left in the frame as Davidsson buried a juicy rebound for his second of the season after Francois Beauchemin's initial shot was denied as he collected his first point of the season with the assist.
Murray made it 4-1 Belleville 8:58 into the third as he skated into the slot and beat Schneider with a wrister before Formenton scored an empty-net goal at 11:19 as the Devils went for broke.
Binghamton pulled one back through Anderson at 16:30 but Belleville would put the finishing touches on another road victory through Abramov who buried a penalty shot for his eighth of the season.
The Senators are back at it tomorrow as they visit Hershey. Belleville is back home Friday when they host Cleveland. Save on tickets, as well as merchandise, through Monday night as part of Black Friday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019
- Point Streak Reaches Nine Games in OT Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- T.J. Brennan Is Overtime Hero in Heated Rivalry - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Outhouse, Early Moose Advantage Enough to Hold off Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Can't Corral IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Erase Five-Goal Deficit, Lose in Overtime, 6-5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- St. Denis scores twice in Bridgeport's fourth straight win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Devils Struggle Against Senators In 6-2 Loss - Binghamton Devils
- Sens Power to Victory in Binghamton - Belleville Senators
- Crunch Grounded by Rocket, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Can't Solve Sound Tigers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tyler Sikura Named Team Captain - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Host Fifth Annual Red Kettle Game Next Friday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Popular Hockey + Heels Event Set to Return on February 4 - Hershey Bears
- Fans Can "Get Fed" by the Chicago Wolves on Sunday - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Honorary Captain of the Game Program Returns for Second Straight Season - Rochester Americans
- Heat Take Hot Streak to Weekend with Colorado - Stockton Heat
- $10 Black Friday Tickets for Tonight's Game - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Sign D Matt Mangene to AHL Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 29, 2019 vs. Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Marlies Open 3-In-3 Weekend Tonight in Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Devils, November 29 - Belleville Senators
- World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss to be Held in Hershey, PA this Sunday - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Conclude Busy Week vs. Sound Tigers & Rocket - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Look for Fourth Straight Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.