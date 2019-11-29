Eagles Offense Roars in 5-2 Win over Stockton

WINDSOR, CO. - Four different Eagles generated multi-point performances, as Colorado defeated the Stockton Heat, 5-2 on Friday. Colorado forward Erik Condra netted a pair of goals, while fellow forwards Ryan Wagner and Jayson Megna each contributed a goal and an assist in the victory. Defenseman Conor Timmins added two assists and finished the evening with a plus-minus rating of +4. Eagles goalie Adam Werner earned the win in net, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

Colorado would get the crowd into the game early, as Wagner would snag an outlet pass at Stockton's blue line and go streaking into the zone. After slicing between the circles, Wagner drew the puck onto his backhand and lifted it past Heat goalie Jon Gillies to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 7:58 mark of the first period.

Less than four minutes later, some nifty moves along the boards would allow Michael Joly to fire a shot from the bottom of the right-wing circle. Gillies would make the initial save, but Eagles forward Igor Shvyrev would collect the rebound at the side of the net and slam it home. The goal would extend Colorado's lead to 2-0 with 8:25 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of action.

Heading into the second period still on top, 2-0 the Eagles would extend their advantage when a shot from the left-wing boards rattled around in the crease before Condra came streaking into the paint to poke the puck across the goal line. The tally grew Colorado's lead to 3-0 at the 11:33 mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would light the lamp for a fourth time when Condra fielded a headman pass and skated through the slot before flipping the puck past Gillies to give Colorado a 4-0 lead with 4:37 left to play in the second period.

Stockton would finally hop on the scoreboard in the third period when forward Matthew Phillips fired a wrister from between the circles, beating Werner and slicing the Eagles advantage to 4-1 at the 11:06 mark of the final frame.

A late power play would pull the Heat within a pair, as forward Ryan Lomberg lit the lamp to trim the deficit to 4-2 with 54 seconds left in the contest. Stockton would then pull Gillies in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Megna who would capitalize with an empty-netter to give Colorado the 5-2 lead at the 19:53 mark of the third period.

The Eagles outshot the Heat 32-25, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-5 on the power play, while Stockton scored one goal on eight opportunities on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Stockton Heat on Saturday, November 30th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

