World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss to be Held in Hershey, PA this Sunday

November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - In a sight that truly must be seen, thousands upon thousands of stuffed animals will come raining down on Sunday evening in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The Hershey Bears, the oldest and most decorated team in the American Hockey League, will attempt to break their own world record on Sunday, Dec. 1 at the team's annual CommunityAid and abc27 Teddy Bear Toss. The puck drops at 5 p.m. Sunday evening. When the Bears score their first goal of the game that evening, fans will throw teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice. Last year, Hershey collected a WORLD RECORD 34,798 teddy bears for local charities ahead of the holiday season.

Local partner CommunityAid will make a donation of 25 cents per stuffed animal collected to benefit the Children's Miracle Network. Additionally, a club seat holder for the Bears will donate $1 per stuffed animal collected on behalf of the Sweigart Family Foundation.

The teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to nearly 40 local organizations including schools, food banks, churches, lions clubs, as well as the Milton Hershey School, Children's Miracle Network, and the American Cancer Society.

