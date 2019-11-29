Condors Rally Past San Jose, 4-3

SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (8-9-3; 19pts) erased two deficits in a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (7-11-1; 14pts) on Friday. C Cooper Marody scored the game-winner in the third period. D William Lagesson had three points (1g-2a). Bakersfield hosts Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday with a capacity crowd expected.

FIRST PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: C Sasha Chmelevski (2nd) drove the net and a loose poke check knocked over the line; Assists: Bergmann, Gregoire; Time of goal: 17:12; SJ leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 6, SJ - 13

SECOND PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: F Joel Kellman (2nd) off a scramble on the power play; Assists: Brodzinski, Yurtaykin; Time of goal: 4:27; SJ leads, 2-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Dmitri Samorukov (1st) walked into the right-wing circle and snapped it home; Assists: Maksimov, Kulevich; Time of goal: 4:54; SJ leads, 2-1

CONDORS GOAL: C Ryan McLeod (3rd) banged home a rebound in the crease; Assists: Bouchard, Lagesson; Time of goal: 19:10; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK - 18, SJ - 13

THIRD PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Evan Weinger (6th) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Letunov, Meloche; Time of goal: 1:57; SJ leads, 3-2

CONDORS GOAL: D William Lagesson (2nd) followed up his own rebound; Assists: Malone, Benson; Time of goal: 3:28; Game tied, 3-3

CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (4th) off a rebound at the top of the crease; Assist: Lagesson; Time of goal: 7:33; BAK leads, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SJ - 11

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Marody (BAK) 2. Lagesson (BAK) 3. Weinger (SJ)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; SJ - 1/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; SJ - 37

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (7-5-2; 34/37); SJ - Korenar (6-6-1; 27/31

D Dmitri Samorukov scored his first pro goal tonight; he becomes the third Condor to register their first pro goal this season (Maksimov, McLeod)

D William Lagesson had three points (1g-2a)

The Condors are 2-2 against San Jose this season

LW Joe Gambardella fought Jeffrey Viel in the third period

Shane Starrett backed up Stuart Skinner; it was his first game dressed since October 13

Scratches: Dylan Wells, Vincent Desharnais, Miles Koules, Kailer Yamamoto, Tomas Jurco

TEDDY BEAR TOSS IS TOMORROW! LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN!

