Condors Rally Past San Jose, 4-3
November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (8-9-3; 19pts) erased two deficits in a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (7-11-1; 14pts) on Friday. C Cooper Marody scored the game-winner in the third period. D William Lagesson had three points (1g-2a). Bakersfield hosts Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday with a capacity crowd expected.
FIRST PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Sasha Chmelevski (2nd) drove the net and a loose poke check knocked over the line; Assists: Bergmann, Gregoire; Time of goal: 17:12; SJ leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 6, SJ - 13
SECOND PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: F Joel Kellman (2nd) off a scramble on the power play; Assists: Brodzinski, Yurtaykin; Time of goal: 4:27; SJ leads, 2-0
CONDORS GOAL: D Dmitri Samorukov (1st) walked into the right-wing circle and snapped it home; Assists: Maksimov, Kulevich; Time of goal: 4:54; SJ leads, 2-1
CONDORS GOAL: C Ryan McLeod (3rd) banged home a rebound in the crease; Assists: Bouchard, Lagesson; Time of goal: 19:10; Game tied, 2-2
SHOTS: BAK - 18, SJ - 13
THIRD PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: RW Evan Weinger (6th) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Letunov, Meloche; Time of goal: 1:57; SJ leads, 3-2
CONDORS GOAL: D William Lagesson (2nd) followed up his own rebound; Assists: Malone, Benson; Time of goal: 3:28; Game tied, 3-3
CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (4th) off a rebound at the top of the crease; Assist: Lagesson; Time of goal: 7:33; BAK leads, 4-3
SHOTS: BAK- 7, SJ - 11
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Marody (BAK) 2. Lagesson (BAK) 3. Weinger (SJ)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; SJ - 1/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; SJ - 37
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (7-5-2; 34/37); SJ - Korenar (6-6-1; 27/31
D Dmitri Samorukov scored his first pro goal tonight; he becomes the third Condor to register their first pro goal this season (Maksimov, McLeod)
D William Lagesson had three points (1g-2a)
The Condors are 2-2 against San Jose this season
LW Joe Gambardella fought Jeffrey Viel in the third period
Shane Starrett backed up Stuart Skinner; it was his first game dressed since October 13
Scratches: Dylan Wells, Vincent Desharnais, Miles Koules, Kailer Yamamoto, Tomas Jurco
TEDDY BEAR TOSS IS TOMORROW! LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019
- Barracuda Return Home, Edged by Condors 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Rally Past San Jose, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Eagles Offense Roars in 5-2 Win over Stockton - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Hot Streak Cooled Friday by Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Rocket Leave Syracuse with a 4-2 Win - Laval Rocket
- Point Streak Reaches Nine Games in OT Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- T.J. Brennan Is Overtime Hero in Heated Rivalry - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Outhouse, Early Moose Advantage Enough to Hold off Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Can't Corral IceHogs - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Erase Five-Goal Deficit, Lose in Overtime, 6-5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- St. Denis scores twice in Bridgeport's fourth straight win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Devils Struggle Against Senators In 6-2 Loss - Binghamton Devils
- Sens Power to Victory in Binghamton - Belleville Senators
- Crunch Grounded by Rocket, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Can't Solve Sound Tigers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tyler Sikura Named Team Captain - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Host Fifth Annual Red Kettle Game Next Friday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Popular Hockey + Heels Event Set to Return on February 4 - Hershey Bears
- Fans Can "Get Fed" by the Chicago Wolves on Sunday - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Honorary Captain of the Game Program Returns for Second Straight Season - Rochester Americans
- Heat Take Hot Streak to Weekend with Colorado - Stockton Heat
- $10 Black Friday Tickets for Tonight's Game - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Sign D Matt Mangene to AHL Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 29, 2019 vs. Toronto Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Marlies Open 3-In-3 Weekend Tonight in Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Devils, November 29 - Belleville Senators
- World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss to be Held in Hershey, PA this Sunday - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Conclude Busy Week vs. Sound Tigers & Rocket - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Look for Fourth Straight Win Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.