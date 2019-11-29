Tyler Sikura Named Team Captain

November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King today announced that forward Tyler Sikura has been named the team's captain for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Sikura receives the "C" following Kris Versteeg's departure from the organization on Nov. 17.

"I'm very proud and happy for Tyler, as this is an honor he has definitely earned from his three years in Rockford," said Chicago Blackhawks Vice President, Hockey Operations/Team Affiliates and IceHogs General Manager, Mark Bernard. "Tyler has displayed wonderful character both on and off the ice and conducts himself in a manner in which our young prospects can learn from each day."

Sikura, 27, is in his sixth professional season and third consecutive campaign with the IceHogs. The veteran forward has served as an alternate captain for two of his three seasons in Rockford, was named the team's Most Valuable Player in 2017-18 and voted the Hogs' Unsung Hero in 2018-19. Entering Friday, he leads the team in goals this season and shares the team lead in overall scoring with his 12 points (8g, 4a) in 18 games.

Overall, the Aurora, Ontario native has combined for 70 points (38g, 32a) and a +26 rating in 142 games with the IceHogs from 2017-19.

Sikura is the 12th team captain during the IceHogs' AHL affiliation. He joins Jim Fahey (2007-08), Tim Brent (2008-09), Jake Dowell (2009-10, 2015-17), Garnet Exelby (2010-11), Brandon Segal (2011-12), Brian Fahey (2011-12), Martin St. Pierre (2012-13), Jared Nightingale (2013-14), Joakim Nordstrom (2014-15) Brandon Mashinter (2015-16) and Versteeg (2019).

Next Home Game: Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Chicago Wolves | 7 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs return home to the BMO Harris Bank Center to take on the Chicago Wolves on Hockey Fights Cancer night. The Hogs will don specialty jerseys for the event and fans can sponsor a player to play for a loved one battling cancer for "Stick it to Cancer." Visit IceHogs.com for additional information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.