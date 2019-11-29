Rocket Leave Syracuse with a 4-2 Win

SYRACUSE - The Laval Rocket spoiled American Thanksgiving for the Syracuse Crunch with a 4-2 victory, snapping a two-game skid. Charlie Lindgren was solid in net and made 26 saves. It was the first meeting between the two division rivals this season. The Rocket improved to a 12-8-3 record in 23 games. Lukas Vejdemo and Karl Alzner earned two points each in the win.

Jake Evans recorded his sixth point (3 G, 3 A) in as many games. He defeated netminder Scott Wedgewood with a shot through the pads. Alzner and Antoine Waked were credited with helpers.

Netting the Rocket's second tally of the night, Riley Barber notched his fifth point (4 G, 1 A) in four games. After missing six games due to injury, the right-winger has found his scoring touch, totaling nine points in his last eight games. Barber completed a brilliant individual effort from Matthew Peca, who outmuscled his way past his defender and carved a path to Wedgewood before his teammate completed the play.

With a primary helper, Peca added to his point streak, tallying a sixth point (2 G, 4 A) in five consecutive games. Josh Brook, who earned a secondary assist on the goal, earned his third point in four games (1 G, 2 A). Alexandre Alain got on the scoresheet as well with helpers from Vejdemo and Alzner. The latter recorded his third point (3 A) in two games. The Rocket potted two goals on three shots in the middle frame.

The visitors improved to a 5-0-1-0 record when leading after two periods. Responsible for Syracuse's two goals, the Martel - Stephens - Barré-Boulet line was particularly dangerous against Laval, totaling six points. The Rocket's fifth-ranked penalty kill remained perfect on five occasions.

"We had guys giving the extra effort, blocking shots, getting their sticks involved in the play and getting pucks out. It's a tough team to play against and it's a tough barn to win in. We needed every guy [focusing on all the small details] to win here," said Lindgren after the game.

Marqueurs/Scorers

LAV: Evans (Alzner, Waked) | Barber (Peca, Brook) | Alain (Vejdemo, Alzner) | Vejdemo (EN)

SYR: Martel (Barré-Boulet, Stephens) | Stephens (Martel, Barré-Boulet)

Unités spéciales/Special teams

LAV | AN/PP: (0/2) | IN/PK: (5/5)

SYR | AN/PP: (0/5) | IN/PK: (2/2)

Gardiens/Goaltenders

LAV: Lindgren (26/28) | SYR: Wedgewood (10/13) Spencer (2/2)

Trois étoiles/Three stars

1. Alain - LAV 2. Stephens - SYR 3. Lindgren - LAV

