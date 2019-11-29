Barracuda Return Home, Edged by Condors 4-3

The San Jose Barracuda (7-11-0-1) returned home to the SAP Center on Friday riding a two-game winning streak but weren't able to stave off the Bakersfield Condors (8-9-2-1) (Edmonton Oilers), falling 4-3 in the second game of #HockeyDayinSanJose doubleheader

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (6-6-1) took the loss for San Jose, allowing four goals on 31 shots

Stuart Skinner (7-5-2) earned the win for Bakersfield, stopping 34 of the 37 shots he faced

Sasha Chmelevski (2) tallied a goal in the first period, his second goal in three games since returning from an injury

Evan Weinger (6) scored for the second-straight contest, extending his point streak to three games

Joel Kellman (2) snapped a fifteen-game goalless drought with a power-play goal in the second period

Max Letunov (one goal, eight assists) extended his point streak to six games as he picked up an assist on Weinger's goal

The Barracuda scored a power-play goal for the fourth-straight contest

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Bakersfield 0 2 2 4

San Jose 1 1 1 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Bakersfield 31 0 4 15

San Jose 37 1 3 13

