Barracuda Return Home, Edged by Condors 4-3
November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (7-11-0-1) returned home to the SAP Center on Friday riding a two-game winning streak but weren't able to stave off the Bakersfield Condors (8-9-2-1) (Edmonton Oilers), falling 4-3 in the second game of #HockeyDayinSanJose doubleheader
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (6-6-1) took the loss for San Jose, allowing four goals on 31 shots
Stuart Skinner (7-5-2) earned the win for Bakersfield, stopping 34 of the 37 shots he faced
Sasha Chmelevski (2) tallied a goal in the first period, his second goal in three games since returning from an injury
Evan Weinger (6) scored for the second-straight contest, extending his point streak to three games
Joel Kellman (2) snapped a fifteen-game goalless drought with a power-play goal in the second period
Max Letunov (one goal, eight assists) extended his point streak to six games as he picked up an assist on Weinger's goal
The Barracuda scored a power-play goal for the fourth-straight contest
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Bakersfield 0 2 2 4
San Jose 1 1 1 3
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Bakersfield 31 0 4 15
San Jose 37 1 3 13
