T-Birds Sign D Matt Mangene to AHL Contract

November 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Friday that they have signed defenseman Matt Mangene to a 1-year, 1-way AHL contract.

Mangene, 30, is in his second season with the Thunderbirds, having posted five assists in 18 games this season. A year ago, Mangene set career highs in goals (8), assists (24), and points (32) over 62 games with Springfield.

In his eighth professional season, Mangene has skated in 388 AHL games with the Adirondack Phantoms, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Texas Stars, and Thunderbirds, putting up 36 goals and 98 assists for 134 points to go along with 226 penalty minutes.

Mangene was originally signed by the Adirondack Phantoms after three collegiate seasons with the University of Maine from 2009-12.

