Moose Succumb to Rockford

October 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (2-3-0-0) fell 5-3 to the Rockford IceHogs (2-2-0-0), in their 2024 Home Opener at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 2-1 loss against Grand Rapids last weekend.

C.J. Suess opened the scoring for the Moose after eight minutes of play, snagging his first goal of the campaign. The American forward fired a missile past the glove of IceHogs netminder Mitchell Weeks to give the Moose an early lead. Mason Shaw put the Moose up 2-0 with just four seconds left in the period, off a quick play by Brad Lambert and Ashton Sautner. Thomas Milic made six saves on six shots in the Manitoba net, and Weeks went nine for 11 at the other end for the Rockford IceHogs.

Rockford scored a trio of goals in the second period to gain the lead over Manitoba. Gavin Hayes snuck one past Milic five minutes into the frame, which was added to by Cavan Fitzgerald just three minutes later to tie the game 2-2. Cole Guttman's power play tally put the IceHogs up 3-2 with ten minutes to go in the period, leaving the Moose trailing for the first time in the matchup.

Colton Dach scored just under five minutes into the final frame to put Rockford up 4-2. Ryder Rolston struck with seven minutes remaining to make it 5-2. Nikita Chibrikov was able to cut Rockford's lead to 5-3 with minutes left in the game on a five-on-three power play, but it wasn't enough to get the Moose back in the game. Milic registered 22 saves on 27 shots in the 5-3 Manitoba loss, and Weeks made 29 saves on 32 shots for Rockford.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Ashton Sautner (Click for full interview)

"They just got on our heels and we had some compounding mistakes. It's still early in the season but at the same time, that's three in a row now. We need a better result tommorrow."

Statbook

Nikita Chibrikov (1G) has five points (2G, 3A) through his first five games

Brad Lambert (1A) has recorded five assists through his first five appearances

Elias Salomonsson (1A) has four points (1G, 3A) through his first five games

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Rockford IceHogs in their Hockey 101 Game on Saturday, Oct. 27. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on 690 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

