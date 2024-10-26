Wranglers on a Six Game Win Streak

That's what we call a six-game win streak.

The Wranglers battled back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nikita Prishchepov opened ther scoring for the Eagles in the first period and then Oskar Olausson followed suit to make it 2-0.

The Wranglers found their rhythm in the second period.

Yan Kusnetsov broke the ice for his team, unleashing an absolute missile from the Eagles blue-line to put them on the board.

The goal, assisted by Lucas Ciona and David Silyev - who notched his first professional assist - gave the Wranglers a much-needed boost and momentum shift.

In the third period, Rory Kerins scored his eighth goal of the season, capitalizing on a beautiful tic-tac-toe play with Dryden Hunt and Jakob Pelletier.

Kerins was in perfect position at the back door, deftly redirecting the puck to tie the game at two.

But the Wranglers weren't done yet.

Clark Bishop put his team ahead after a stunning play where Poirier faked a shot, drawing the defence in before passing to Bishop.

The veteran forward executed a perfect tip-in for the game-winner.

Coach Trent Cull acknowledged that although a slower start to the game for the team, they brought it back to their way of play, leading them to a victory.

"I thought as the second wore on we got to what we were talking about and what we needed to do."

The Wranglers will face off against the Eagles once more on Oct.27 GET TICKETS.

